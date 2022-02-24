Mike Almon had a bowling hunch, and it transpired into a high-scoring frenzy in a span of 48 hours.
Spotting his Zenith bowling ball, which was purchased earlier in the season but hadn’t been used in a while, on the rack in his basement, Almon – aiming to come out of a mild bowling slump – decided to take it with him to the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes on Sunday night, and then to the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday night.
Zenith isn’t going back on the rack any time soon.
The amazing dead-eye Almon tossed 800’s at both houses – 257, 299 and 245 games for an 801 in NFL Mixed League, and 289, 290 and 246 games for an 825 in Commercial League.
It’s been nine years since 37-year-old Almon shot an 800 when he set the Crawford County series record with an 865 (back-to-back 300 games and 31 straight strikes), which was broken in 2019 by legendary Don Granda Jr., who rolled a mind-blowing 873.
At Lakeside Lanes, Almon picked up the 10-pin spare and struck on his fill ball in the 10th frame of his third game for his fourth career 800.
“I knew exactly what I needed for 800 going into the 10th,” he said, who left a 7-pin in his 299 game. “A strike and it’s over, but nine-spare with a nine-fill ball would have done it, too. A first-ball strike would have been easier, but I made it work.”
Why the Zenith, Mr. Almon?
“I wasn’t rolling good in that league, and I brought it to give me a different look. I got the ball earlier in the year, but didn’t roll it great and shelved it. My go-to ball was starting to go flat on the back end, and I wanted something with a little more pop on the back end. I was able to get a little left, project it to the dry boards and rely on it coming back to the pocket, rather than be flat like I have been.”
Ball change approved.
At Plaza Lanes, Almon was downright nasty.
The right-hander opened his first game with 10 consecutive strikes before leaving the 10-pin on his 11th shot for a 289 and finished his second game with the last 11 X’s after converting a 9-pin spare in the first frame.
In his third game, Almon strung together five consecutive strikes from the sixth-through-10th frames to clinch the 800.
“I left 9-pins in the second and fourth frames on the right lane, so I moved after that. I knew the left lane was starting to hook as well, so I made the move there, too.”
This columnist received a text from the charged-up Almon … before he was finished: “We are not done with league yet, we’re in the ninth frame, but I shot 800 again. I can throw gutters and it’s sealed.”
Obviously, Almon didn’t throw gutters in the 10th.
“About the sixth frame is when I started thinking about back-to-back 800’s. I looked up at the scoreboard and knew a few more strikes would seal the deal. That is exactly what I did. The nerves were easier since I went through it two days ago.”
As for the Zenith, Almon said, “I played less hook, more down and in, but the ball still created me room, as it did at Lakeside. It had push and pull, just more direct at Plaza.”
Granda Jr., the Lakeside Lane co-proprietor who drilled the Zenith, didn’t understand why Almon gave up on the Zenith so soon.
“He asked me two months ago why I haven’t thrown it. I shouldn’t have done that. Obviously, it was me, and not the ball earlier in the season. The ball is good. Give Donnie credit, he drills an awesome ball. He actually picked it out for me. I should have played it sooner.”
Great shooting, Mike!
Magnificent McGranahan
Gary McGranahan must have nerves of steel.
Showing an uncanny calmness, Greenville bowling legend McGranahan pulled off a mind-boggling accomplishment in a span of 11 days by throwing four 300 games – including three in three straight days – and at three different bowling houses.
After throwing two perfect games in the annual Men’s Scratch Classic at Lost Lanes on Feb. 5-6, McGranahan made it a trifecta in the Monday Night League at Celebrity Lanes in Greenville, and then capped off his perfect-game heroics last week with his 77th career 300 game in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes.
“Yeah, it has definitely been unbelievable the past couple weeks,” said 46-year-old McGranahan. “I mean I know I have the talent to shoot a 300 at any given time, but to have four in little over a week is unimaginable. I’ve had back-to-back 300 games twice, but this seems to be more of an accomplishment because it is in three different bowling centers.”
McGranahan’s three-house perfectos say one thing, and one thing only: He isn’t a one-house kegler.
In the Men’s Classic at Lost Lanes, the right-handed Greenville crusher rolled 300 games in the qualifying round on Feb. 5 and then in match-play action on Feb. 6 – the only participant in the high-powered event to achieve the 12-strike accomplishment. He eventually finished third.
One night later, McGranahan was perfect again on his hometown lanes, Celebrity Lanes.
“A crazy three days,” he chuckled.
The determined McGranahan made a run at four consecutive days as he started his third game in the Commercial League at Plaza Lanes with the front six, before throwing a nine-count in the seventh frame.
A week later, McGranahan threw 12 strikes in a game in the Commercial League.
“When I was in the 10th frame, I was thinking why I couldn’t do this last week, to make it four in a row,” he said. “I don’t plan on stopping any time soon. You never know when the last 300 game will be.”
How do you explain the coolness in the 10th frame, Gary?
“I guess because I’ve been bowling competitively for years, so I just have lots of experience,” he said.
Lynn shoots 300
In his teenage and young adult years, Corey Lynn was on the doorstep of throwing his first 300 game – flirting with perfection numerous times.
The 28-year-old Lynn has burst through the door – hinges knocked off completely – this season.
In the Bob Hammons Memorial Tournament at Potomac Lanes in Moorefield, W.V. on Saturday, the former Meadville High School standout baseball catcher crushed his third 300 game of the year.
Memo to Lynn’s father, Jim, who has 13 career perfect games: You better start watching over your shoulder.
Congrats, Corey!
Wachob dialed in
Is there a more explosive bowler than Brandon Wachob? Maybe, but maybe not.
When Wachob gets it rolling, the strikes come in bunches. Case in point: In Monday Night Invitational League at Plaza Lanes.
Wachob fired games of 258, 246 and 257 for a whopping 761 series. Great set, Brandon!
In other Plaza Lanes action, long-time great friends Rodrick Baird and Scott Grinnell tossed 715 and 712 series, respectively, in Plaza Men’s League and Monday Night Invitational League.
At the other houses …
Cochranton Lanes – Who else? Lee Duck, aka “The Dominator,” banged out another 700 series with a 701 in Tuesday Nite Mixed League. His games were 248, 239 and 214.
Lakeside Lanes – Right-hander Lane Baker rolled 278 and 240 games for a 735 in Stewart’s Classic League … Steven King, who is averaging an eye-catching 222 in SCL, threw another “7” with a 722 and Ted Foister fired a 708 in Wednesday Nighters League. Congrats, Teddy!
Lost Lanes – Left-hander Dan “Dutchie” Lilly has been on a roll as of late. The Crawford County bowling (and softball, in my book) Hall of Famer shot another 700 in Tuesday Mixed League with a 730. He tossed 268 and 258 games … Other 7-Up rollers: Dan Francis (725 in Spa League), recent 300-game shooter Brian Byers (722 in Sunday Mixed League), Jeff Keener (708 in Sunday Mixed League) and John Burnell (709 in Spa League).
Booth blasts ‘em
Congratulations are in store for J.D. Booth.
In NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes, Booth enjoyed her finest hour ever in a bowling house as she tossed a career-high 654 series. She rolled games of 206, 223 and 225.
In other women’s action, Natalie Hanks shot a 256 game and 655 series in Tuesday Ladies League at Lost Lanes and Kayla Card continued her dominance in Monday Night Invitational League by throwing a 247 game and 642 total.
Catology 2022
No NFL anymore.
MLB is on strike.
NBA is non-watchable anymore (where did the good ole days of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry go?).
March Madness is still a few weeks away.
Not an NHL fan, sorry.
What is left? Catology 2022, baby.
The annual event kicks off next week at the four houses – Cochranton Lanes, Lakeside Lanes, Lost Lanes and Plaza Lanes.
The same rules as always: eight bowlers from each house; single elimination; the tourney starts on Monday every week; if a bowler bowls more than once at his/her respective house, the first night’s series will be used; if a bowler is absence, it will be a forfeit loss; if two bowlers tie, they both advance to the next week.
Defending and two-time champion Rodrick Baird is back as Plaza Lanes’ top seed, narrowly beating Seth Beerbower. Other top seeds: Cochranton Lanes – Lee Duck; Lakeside Lanes – Don Granda Jr.; Lost Lanes – Jeff Keener.
Following are the opening-round pairings and predictions:
• Cochranton Lanes – 1. Duck vs. 8. Dan Shilling; 2. Ryan Williams vs. 7. Corey Richter; 3. Andrew Barnes vs. 6. Chad Robinson; 4. Scott Williams vs. 5. Brad Spring. Winners: Duck, Ryan Williams, Barnes, and Spring.
• Lakeside Lanes – 1. Granda Jr. vs. 8. Lane Baker; 2. Steven King vs. 7. Chad Beers; 3. Doug Dunham vs. 6. Glenn Dillon; 4. Troy Johnson vs. 5. Shaun Boyle. Winners: Granda Jr., King, Dillon, and Boyle.
• Lost Lanes – 1. Keener vs. 8. Natalie Hanks; 2. Dan Francis vs. 7. Mark Orlop; 3. Dan Lilly vs. 6. Ricky Kanline; 4. Harry Hanks vs. 5. Yours truly. Winners: Keener, Francis, Kanline, and yours truly (can’t pick against myself!)
• Plaza Lanes – 1. Baird vs. 8. Anthony Card; 2. Beerbower vs. 7. Jeremy Smith; 3. Gary McGranahan vs. 6. Mike Almon; 4. Brandon Wachob vs. 5. Scott Grinnell. Winners: Baird, Beerbower, Almon, and Grinnell.
The 2022 champion? Francis.
There may be a bonus to the winner this year: $$$. I need to make a few phone calls. Will let you know next week.
Good luck, Catologists!
Young guns
Welcome to the 600 club, Colby Stewart.
In Junior-Major League at Lakeside Lanes, Stewart rolled his first career 600 series with games of 204, 256 and 205 for an impressive 665. More on Stewart’s goal-achieving heroics in the next week’s column.
Eric Graham also cracked the 600 mark with games of 199, 208 and 230 for a 637.
Great job, Colby and Eric!
Hart dies
Crawford County’s bowling “rock” for several years unfortunately isn’t with us no longer.
On Tuesday, Dick Hart – the former devoted hard-working Western Crawford County Bowling Association tournament director from 1989 through 1998 – died after battling health issues the past few months.
Hart was 76.
In his bowling journal in the early 2000’s, former bowling great Lyle Williams had these strong words about Hart: “The WCCBA never had a better and more dedicated tournament director than Dick.”
Speaks volumes.
Sending prayers to the Hart family, wife Marlene, daughter Marcie Collins and husband, Alan, and daughter Tammy Barnes, and husband Ron.
Other heartfelt deaths in the last week:
Mike Buzza, 80, who died Friday. The “Buzzman” – one of the community’s most enthusiastic personalities, and the best high school and college football time clock operator. Yours truly and Buzza shared a lot of laughs at Allegheny College’s football games in recent years. RIP, Mike.
Ed Anthony, 71, who died Saturday. A softball legend at the Lincoln Avenue Softball Complex. He shared a lot of softball wisdom to many players during his playing and retired years, including yours truly, RIP, Ed.