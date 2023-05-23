Cochranton defeated Cambridge Springs 7-3 in the first round of the Class 1A District 10 baseball playoffs Monday at Allegheny College's Robert M. Garbark field.
The game was won and lost in the second inning, when the Cardinals scored six runs off several Blue Devil errors that ranged from bad throws and bag coverage to dropping fly balls.
The pitching duo of Walker Carroll and Andrew Albert shut down Cambridge too. Carroll had eight strikeouts in four innings and Albert two in three.
"Pitching came out and did well. We hit the ball, at least for one inning real well and scored off of some errors they had," said Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak. "That's all we needed and the pitching stood tall."
After being struck out three consecutive times by Carroll to start the game, Cambridge allowed six runs in the second inning. Isaiah Long's pop fly was not caught by the Blue Devils, which resulted in three runs scoring.
Brayden Burnette then also had a pop fly that Cambridge failed to catch, which scored another run.
"Errors," said Cambridge Springs head coach Andy Brown. "That's baseball. Sometimes plays like that will happen where the ball goes to a soft spot and it is hard to get... just a couple of errors resulted in four runs for them."
Jack Rynd's well-placed single added two more runs after a Cambridge timeout to make it 6-0 entering the third inning.
Owen Riley came in to pitch the remainder of the game for Cambridge and replaced Brett Kania.
The pitching and defensive game by the Cardinals kept the Blue Devils off the board until the fourth inning. There, Cochranton increased their lead to 7-0, but saw Josh Gorton send a runner home and Ryan Thayer steal home to make it 7-2.
The final run of the game was scored by Cambridge in the sixth inning as Gunnar Gage scored. But Cochranton closed the game in the seventh with their continuous strong pitching and defensive game, winning 7-3.
The Cardinals will move on to play the Region 3 regular season champion Saegertown Panthers on Thursday. The time and place are undetermined.
"We're familiar with them. We have played them twice already in the region and split with them. We'll be looking for the result of the second game," said Barzak, referencing a May 5th 7-3 win in Cochranton.
For the Blue Devils, they will lose five seniors, Gage, Bryce Kania, Brady Jardina, Brandon Webster and Bradyn Field. Cambridge finished 10-9 overall.
"High school baseball is about character. A lot of these kids have grown a lot since I took over," said Brown. "That's what I look at for success, it's not the wins and losses. But hey, to get ten wins my first year, I'll take it."
Cochranton (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 4-1-1-2, Burnette 4-1-3-1, Carroll 1-2-0-0, Rynd 3-0-2-3, Field 3-0-0-0, McDonough 3-1-1-0, Albert 4-1-3-0, Hoban 2-0-0-0, Moore 3-1-0-0. Totals 27-7-10-6.
Cambridge Springs (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bry. Kania 4-0-1-0, P. Gorton 4-0-0-0, Bre. Kania 4-0-0-0, Field 2-0-1-0, Jardina 2-0-0-0, Gage 1-2-0-0, Mazzadra 3-1-0-0, J. Gorton 3-0-1-2, Riley 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-3-3-2.
Cochranton 060 100 0 — 7 10 2
Cambridge Springs 000 201 0 — 3 3 3
BATTING
2B: C — Burnette 2, Rynd.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Carroll WP 4.0-2-2-1-8, Albert WP 3.0-1-1-1-2; CS — Riley LP 5.1-5-1-1-3-1, Bre. Kania 1.2-5-6-6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.