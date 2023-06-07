Cochranton swept North Catholic (25-16, 25-21, 25-20) in the Cardinals’ first game of the PIAA state playoffs for boys volleyball Tuesday night.
Setter Andrew Custead had 40 assists and five aces in the win. Chase Miller had 10 kills, Landon Homa nine, Noah Cummings nine and Brady Rynd six.
Dawson Carroll had nine digs.
This improves the Cardinals’ record to 16-5 overall and 10-1 in region one. Cochranton will play West Shamokin next on Saturday at a time and location that has yet to be announced.
West Shamokin is 9-0 on the season.
The Cardinals recently lost to Mercyhurst Prep in the District 10 Final on May 31 in four sets (25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 25-9).
The Lakers managed to beat Ambridge in three straight sets Tuesday night as well. If both Cochranton and Mercyhurst Prep advance in the next round, they will rematch in the following round once more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.