BERWICK — The Cochranton junior league softball team wrapped up its state tournament campaign with a 5-1 loss to Plymouth on Thursday.
Cochranton entered the tournament after winning the District 1 Championship against Jamestown and the Section 1 Tournament against Northwestern.
Cochranton defeated Berwick 13-3 in the state tournament’s opening round on Wednesday. Jaidin Frayer hurled eight strikeouts in the circle across six innings. Frayer allowed one hit in her win.
Frayer also went 4-4 with four RBIs and a double. Claire McCartney, Peyton Miller and Claudia Lippert recorded multiple hits in the win. As a team, Cochranton recorded 15 hits.
With the win, Cochranton advanced to play Downington West on Wednesday night. Cochranton lost 5-4.
Cochranton scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead before Downington West rallied to score three runs in the sixth inning. Cochranton couldn’t tie the game in the top of the seventh and dropped to the loser’s bracket.
On Thursday, Cochranton scored once against Plymouth in the 5-1 loss. Addi Custead, Braeleigh VanSise, Maggie Jackson and Frayer recorded hits.
