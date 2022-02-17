COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals boys basketball team extended its win streak to seven with a 62-35 win against Iroquois at the Bird Cage on Wednesday.
The Cards led by five after the first quarter and doubled Iroquois' point total in the second quarter. The result was a 38-20 lead at halftime. Cochranton stayed aggressive and added to its lead in the second half.
Four Cardinals finished in double digits on the night. Chase Miller led the way with 15 points while Jaiben Walker added 12. Wyatt Barzak and Dawson Carroll each scored 11 points. Landon Homa converted on three 3-pointers, which was all nine of his points.
Cochranton is now 11-10 overall and 9-4 in Region 2. The Cardinals will travel to Saegertown on Friday for both teams' regular season finale.
The Red Birds will attempt to avenge a 62-52 loss on Jan. 25 to Saegertown, which was the last time the team lost.
Iroquois (35)
Burkhardt 6 3-4 17, Combest 2 0-0 5, Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Black 1 0-0 3, Briggs 1 0-0 3, Lucas 1 0-0 2, Moffett 0 1-2 1.
Totals 13 6-4 35.
Cochranton (62)
Miller 6 3-5 15, Walker 5 1-2 12, Barzak 5 1-3 11, Carroll 4 1-2 11, Homa 3 0-0 9, Adams 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 0 1-2.
Totals 24 7-14 62.
Iroquois;9;11;7;8;—;35
Cochranton;14;22;18;8;—;63
3-point goals: Iroquois — Burkardt 2, Briggs, Combest, Black; Cochranton — Homa 3, Carroll 2, Walker, Adams.
Records: Iroquois 3-18, 2-11 Region 2; Cochranton 11-10, 9-4 Region 2.