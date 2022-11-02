In a rematch of last year’s District 10 championship game, the Cochranton volleyball team swept West Middlesex 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-19) on Tuesday.
The Cardinals used a 5-0 run early in the first set to gather momentum in the District 10 Class 1A semifinal match at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills. A key part of that momentum was senior standout Devyn Sokol.
Sokol hammered the first point of the game to help set the tone for her team. She collected six kills, one ace and one block in the first set.
“It gives everybody a lot of confidence to know she’s gonna be on her game, but it also give the team a lot of confidence when she’s sitting on the bench and they can still get the job done,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “Those are those important rotations because she can’t be the team on her own. It’s important that everybody else step and we have kills around her.”
After playing to a tie at 8, the Cardinals rolled to a 13-8 lead before wining 25-17. Cochranton was comfortably in the lead for a majority of the set.
The second set was more of the same. Cochranton served the Big Reds tough and made it difficult for West Middlesex to get into its offense. Senior 6-foot middle blocker Kennedy Beatty made an impact on the game but the Cardinals didn’t let her take over. The standout averages about four kills per set.
“We just tried to keep Devyn in front of her on the block, that’s all,” Malliard said. “She did a nice job against her.”
For 5-foot-11 Sokol, she knew she had a big matchup — but she was ready for it.
“It’s a little bit nerve wracking, but it’s also a little exciting knowing ‘Hey, maybe I can block this person or maybe I can try to hit her around and try something new,’” Sokol said. “Once you see it all come together on the court the nervousness goes away and then it’s just all play.”
West Middlesex trailed 16-15, but Cochranton ended the set on a 9-1 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
The Big Reds battled in the third set, but just as the first two, the Cardinals pulled away late.
“I felt we passed pretty well,” Malliard said. “You can always pass better, but I thought we passed well enough to be able to use all of our hitters.”
Brooklyn Needler and Danielle Hoffman each had four kills. Dana Jackson dished 18 assists. Defensively, Taytum Jackson tallied 11 digs while Ella Gallo added five digs and three aces.
Sokol finished with nine kills and five blocks.
“It’s the best thing ever,” Sokol said of her defensive performance. “I love when I can jump up there and just finish it off and make it easy for my team.”
With the win, Cochranton will play against Maplewood on Saturday in the District 10 championship game. The Cardinals have won two of the last three Class 1A titles and will look to defend their 2021 championship.
“Heck yeah, it’s huge — but if you put too much hype on it then you’re out of your head,” Malliard said. “You just have to play like its a regular match and you don’t want your season to end.”
Cochranton and Maplewood played twice this year. The teams split the season series and shared the region title, but they can’t share the district title.
“I’m so excited,” Sokol said. “I’m ready — one more time on the books and I wanna take it from them.”
