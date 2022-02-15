COCHRANTON — Cochranton bounced back from an early deficit and hung on to victory against Union City on Monday. The Cardinals improve to 12-9 on the season and 8-5 in Region 2 play.
Union City stormed out to an 18-13 first quarter lead because of Jessica Messenger’s eight points and Cathryn Reynolds two shots drained behind the arc.
However, Cochranton limited the Lady Bears to just four points the following frame and held their opponent to two-for-15 in field goal attempts. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had a trio of shooters in Ella Gallo, Chelsey Freyermuth and Jaylin McGill who contributed at least three points. Cochranton finished the period ahead 24-22.
Exiting halftime, Cochranton went on a 7-2 run to open up the quarter. Consequently, Union City head coach Matt Moon took a timeout to reset his team. His decision was successful as the Lady Bears ended the frame on a 5-0 run with Messenger delivering her second three-pointer of the night and Michayla McGee knocking in her third basket of the evening.
Trailing 31-29, Union City shined inside the paint and issued a series of blocks to stay within striking distance. Nevertheless, the Lady Bears were unable to stop Carly Richter, who picked up all 10 points from the Cardinals in the period with nine of them occurring from the perimeter. Her last shot from downtown prevented a Union City rally and at the time put Cochranton on top, 40-36, before staving off the Lady Bears.
As a whole, Union City nearly completed the comeback as both Reynolds and Messenger reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively, the former providing the fireworks from the bench. Although the Cardinals had one player reach double digits, Richter led all scorers with 18 points, 15 of which came from five three-pointers. Richter claims that a factor to her performance was the extra motivation from her father.
“My dad made a bet for me to get to my 50th (three-pointer), and I made that tonight,” Richter said.
Overall, both Richter and Cochranton head coach David Zamperini acknowledged that the win was a team victory, especially after receiving 12 points off the bench with eight coming from McGill.
“(The Cardinals) have been working hard in practice and it’s something that we have been emphasizing is that if you are going to come into the game, you need to be a scoring threat — a contributor in some way,” Zamperini said. “If you are not scoring, you need to rebound, you need to defend. We need kids to come out and contribute, so they bought into that.”
Cochranton will try to end the season with its third consecutive victory on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Seneca in an inter-Region 2 matchup. Tip-off is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
Union City (40)
Reynolds 4 1-1 12, J. Messenger 4 1-2 11, Magee 4 0-4 8, Higley 2 1-2 5, Tingley 2 0-0 4.
Totals 16 3-9 40.
Cochranton (41)
Ritcher 5 3-5 18, McGill 3 2-4 8, Knapka 3 0-1 6, Gallo 2 0-0 5, Freyermuth 1 0-0 3.
Totals 14 6-11 41.
Union City;18;4;7;11;—;40
Cochranton;13;11;7;10;—;41
3-point goals: Union City —Reynolds 3, J. Messenger 2; Cochranton — Ritcher 5, Freyermuth, Gallo.
Records: Union City 10-11 6-7 Region 2; Cochranton 12-9, 8-5 Region 2.