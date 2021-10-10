ERIE — The Cochranton Cardinals continued their undefeated season with a 47-0 Region 2 win at Iroquois High School on Saturday.
Senior Jack Martinec continued his impressive campaign on the ground this season by rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns against the Braves. On the season, Martinec has rushed for 1163 yards and 13 touchdowns on 131 carries. He's averaging 8.9 yards per carry.
Martinec opened the game with a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He added scores from nine, five and one yard out in the contest.
Stephen Martinec ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of 27 and four yards.
"We really played four good quarters of football. The kids executed the game plan we had laid out for them," Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa said. "We executed in all three phases of the game."
Cochranton outgained Iroquois 358-82.
The shutout was Cochranton's second of the season. Offensively, the Cards never had to punt and had 21 first downs to Iroquois' four.
"It was our most complete game so far," Feleppa said.
Iroquois dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the region.
Cochranton is now 5-0 on the season overall and in region play.
The Cardinals host Maplewood on Friday for a Region 2 matchup. The Tigers are 3-1 in the region and 4-2 overall.
GAME STATS
C 8 16 8 15 — 47
I 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
C — Jack Martinec 1-yard run (Barzak 2 pt)
Second Quarter
C — Jack Martinec 9-yard run (Barzak 2 pt)
C — Jack Martinec 1-yard run (Stephen Martinec 2pt)
Third quarter
C — Stephen Martinec 27-yard run (S. Martinec 2pt)
Fourth quarter
C — Stephen Martinec 4-yard run (Xp good)
C — Jack Martinec 5-yard run (Maynard 2pt)
Rushing: C — J. Martinec 35-242, S. Martinec 12-110, Foulk 2-6
Passing: C — Cummings 0-3 1 int
Record: Cochranton 5-0, Iroquois 2-3