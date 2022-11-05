Two Crawford County volleyball teams will be crowned District 10 champions today.
The Class 1A trophy will go home with either Cochranton or Maplewood while Conneaut looks to win its fourth consecutive championship in the 3A match. Both matches will take place at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Cochranton vs. Maplewood — noon
The Cardinals and Tigers have been on a collision course to meet for the District 10 crown all season. The teams have played twice this year. Cochranton swept Maplewood in the first meeting but Maplewood won the second matchup to share the region title.
Each team has been ranked in the top 10 of the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll since September.
Today’s match also features a combined 65 years of head coaching experience and six state titles. Maplewood’s Sheila Bancroft is in her 35th season at the helm of the Lady Tigers. She’s accumulated five state championships, with the most recent in 2017.
Cochranton’s Marci Malliard is in her 25th season. Malliard has one state title, which came in 2004. She also has three state runners-up trophies. This season is Malliard’s last and the final time she will coach against Bancroft.
“I have learned so much about the game of volleyball from her, but most importantly, I very much value the friendship that has grown over all these years,” Malliard said.
Malliard’s Cardinals are 16-2 overall this season. Their losses are to Maplewood and Class 3A Meadville. The Cards swept West Middlesex in the semifinals on Tuesday to make the title match.
Cochranton won last year’s D-10 title and could go for back-to-back state playoff appearances with a win today.
“We are as ready as we’ll ever be,” Malliard said. “No one wants their season to end (today) and it’s a real shame that it will be that way for one of us. I just hope both teams can play well and walk off the court at the end of the match knowing they gave it their all.”
Maplewood comes into the game 17-1 this season. Its only loss was to Cochranton. The Tigers swept Lakeview on Tuesday in the semifinal round.
“I think at this point in the season if you’re not excited and ready to go, you’re in the wrong sport I guess, in the wrong place at the moment,” Bancroft said.
“You have to serve and you have to pass. I think we’ve seen that from the last time we played Cochranton. You have to stay aggressive, but you got to be consistent on serve receive and you have to serve well.”
The winner will play the District 9 No. 2 seed on Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Conneaut vs. Warren — 2 p.m.
The Conneaut girls volleyball team looks to earn its fourth consecutive District 10 championship. However, a tough Warren team will stand in its way.
“We expect a back-and-forth contest, said Christine Krankota. “It’s another win or go home match, so you know you will see maximum energy, intensity and effort on display from both teams.”
Both teams swept their respective semifinal opponents on Thursday. No. 1 seed Conneaut defeated No. 5 seed Hickory 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-14) while No. 3 seed Warren got the best of No. 2 seed Meadville 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 29-27).
The Lady Eagles are undefeated at 13-0 this season. One of those wins came against the Dragons on Oct. 13. The Dragons gave them a scare, but the Eagles ultimately came out on top in four sets. The Dragons are the only team to earn a set win against the Eagles this season and enter today’s matchup with a record of 13-4.
Maddy Jones and Alexia Bowers lead the Dragons as their two main outside hitters. Kylie Fehlman can also be relied upon to get kills as a middle hitter. Defensively, the Dragons are led by libero Summer Lucks and right side Carly Beers. Lindsay Madigan runs the Dragons’ offense at setter.
“Warren is a great team,” Krankota said. “They’re stout defensively, they serve tough and they’re going to be a whole different beast going into (today) ... It’s going to be a good match. We were here to watch them play Meadville and they have a lot of energy. They’re very scrappy, they’re athletic, so it’s going to be a test and it’s going to be a tough one.”
The Lady Eagles are led by former region player of the year and Division II Seton Hill recruit Kaylee Mattera at outside hitter. The Lady Eagles can also rely on Ashley Crabb, Sylvia Prebor, Mackenzie Wensel, Ginger Woods, Paris Karastury and Lainie Harrington. Payten Karastury orchestrates the Lady Eagles’ offense as the setter.
“Serving and passing will be major factors (today),” Krankota said. “Also, minimizing our errors. We don’t want to gift Warren points, we want to make them work for each one. We anticipate the gym will be loud from the first serve, so our communication will need to be exceptional to prevent any miscues in that department.”
The winner will move onto the state tournament as District 10 only has one berth. The District 10 champion will take on the District 7 runner up in the first round on Tuesday.
Tribune sportswriter Alex McGinley contributed reporting.
