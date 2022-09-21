COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys cross country team beat Cambridge Springs in a dual meet on Tuesday.
The Cardinals took the first four places in the Region 3 meet. Kyler Woolstrum won the race with a time of 17 minutes and 22 seconds. Chase Miller was second (18:33), Landon Homa was third (19:08) and Gage Aiken was fourth (19:46).
Cambridge Springs runners were places 5-8. Devin Laniewicz took fifth (19:58), Josh Simpson was sixth (20:28), Tysin Findlay was seventh (20:34) and Nick Finck was eighth (20:43).
In the girls race, Cochranton does not have enough runners for a full team, so Cambridge Springs won the race.
Cambridge’s Jordan McClelland was the top finisher (23:11) and her teammate Audrey Bullock was second (25:20). Paige Porter placed fourth (26:36).
For the Cards, Aliyah Hogue was third (26:30) and Abby Knapka was fifth (28:54).
