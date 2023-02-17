Five area wrestling teams will travel to Sharon High School today for the two-day Class 2A Section 2 tournament.
The 14-team individual tournament will feature Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Conneaut, Maplewood and Saegertown. The top seven-finishers in each bracket will advance to the Class 2A District 10 tournament at Sharon High School next weekend.
At last year’s section tournament, Saegertown crowned five section champions and sent 10 wrestlers to the district tournament. Cochranton also sent 10 while Cambridge Springs advanced eight and Maplewood five. Conneaut advanced five.
The action starts today at 5:15 p.m. On Saturday, the tournament will resume at 9:15 a.m. Championship matches are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
