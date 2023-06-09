NEW WILMINGTON — Saegertown was kept off balance in Thursday's PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal matchup with Clarion.
The Panthers were out-hit 10-2 and lost 10-0 in five innings at Westminster College.
"Our playbook is getting on base and I think we had two or three base runners the entire game," Saegertown assistant coach David Bradley said. "When you can't get on base you can't do what we typically do so that hurt us."
Saegertown had a base runner in the first inning, but was thrown out attempting to steal second base. The Panthers didn't get on base again until the top of the fourth inning.
With two outs, Sully Zirkle walked on and freshman William Shaffer sent a line drive to right field for a single. Saegertown had runners in the corners and threatened to score, but Clarion picked off a runner to get out of the inning. It was Saegertown's best opportunity to score all game as the Panthers didn't get on base the rest of the way.
"I hate to say it, but our youth showed today. That's alright. I thought we competed," Bradley said. "That is a good baseball team. Hopefully we get another crack at them in the future."
On the mound, Clarion's Devon Lauer pressured Saegertown's hitters. When the Panthers did make contact, the Bobcats defense cleaned up just about everything hit their way.
"He was just pounding the zone. He started 0-1 a ton, 0-2 a ton. It wasn't like we had a lot of positive counts as hitters," Bradley said. "He was throwing it over the plate and we weren't putting good swings on the ball."
Clarion's Daunte Girvan and Noah Harrison each had a double. Girvan finished with two hits and two runs for the Bobcats. Dawson Smail was 2-4 with three runs and two RBIs while Bryce Brinkley was 3-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Clarion scored four runs in the fourth inning and took advantage of two Saegertown errors. In the fifth, the Bobcats batters opened with a double, reached on an error and hit back-to-back singles before Harrison's RBI double gave Clarion a 10-run mercy rule win.
The Bobcats will play Southern Fulton in the state semifinals on Monday.
It was the final game for three Saegertown seniors; Henry Shaffer, Joe Grundy and Zirkle.
"They have nothing to hang their heads about. They had a fantastic career. Coach (Scott) Walters, our previous head coach, talked a lot about leaving the program better than how you got there," Bradley said. "Those guys didn't have a freshman year due to Covid. They won their entire career including a District 10 title, a runner-up and state playoff win this year.
"Those guys are great leaders. They will be missed as players, but they'll be truly missed because they were humble, great characters and leaders."
Saegertown finished the season 19-4 overall. The Panthers were the Region 3 champions, the District 10 runner-up and one of the final eight teams in the state playoff tournament.
Clarion Area (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dawson Smail 4-3-2-2, Brinkley 3-2-3-2, Harrison 4-1-2-1, Derek Smail 0-0-0-0, Lauer 1-0-1-3, Miller 3-0-0-1, Alston 3-0-0-0, Girvan 3-2-2-0, Weber 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-10-10-9.
Saegertown (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 2-0-0-0, Young 2-0-1-0, H. Shaffer 1-0-0-0, Zirkle 1-0-0-0, W. Shaffer 2-0-1-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, Joe Grundy 2-0-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Gardner 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-2-0.
Saegertown 000 00x x — 0 2 3
Clarion 102 43x x — 10 10 1
BATTING
2B: C — Girvan, Harrison.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Lauer WP 5-2-0-0-2-2; S — Burchill LP 2.1-3-3-3-0-4, Joe Grundy 1.2-3-4-0-0-1, W. Shaffer 0.1-4-3-2-0-0.
