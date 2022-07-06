SLIPPERY ROCK — All great things come to an end, but for Meadville native Sidney Brown, she says not so fast.
A lifelong soccer player, this sport was her favorite for many years. However, playing soccer was not something that permitted enough time to cheer for the football team, something that has become her biggest passion today. Instead, her high school days featured only sideline cheer for the Meadville Bulldogs basketball team after she stopped playing basketball herself in order to begin her cheerleading days. The basketball sidelines were not a terrible place to be, as she saw the team go all the way to the state finals during her high school days. But she always knew that being on the sideline for football was where she needed to be.
“I actually wanted to give up playing soccer when I was going into high school in order to cheer,” Brown said. “I would go to the football games and sometimes just go down on the sidelines with the cheerleaders growing up because I wanted to be like them.”
Nearing her fifth year as a Slippery Rock University cheerleader, there are few fans that may be more loyal and passionate about Rock football than Brown. She and her mother Missy travel to every road game, games that the gameday cheer squad does not attend. She’s had a front-row seat to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Final Four in 2019. While she missed out on being on the sideline for a District 10 title in football for the Bulldogs in high school, it does not seem to matter now as she’s not just cheered for football, but also basketball at the Rock and on the all-girl competition cheerleading team. Now, her journey takes one last turn as she will be on the co-ed competition team this school year.
Brown served as a captain for the squad the last two seasons and continues in a leadership role for the program in her fifth year. This season probably is her last despite having around two more years of school remaining. Since cheerleading at Slippery Rock is not a varsity sport, there are less strict eligibility limits for those competing. Over the last four years, Brown has earned a degree in safety management and started another in early childhood education. While she enjoys some aspects of safety management, being a coach and teacher is something her heart continues to tell her to do. She’s already got a taste of both coaching and teaching as a former tumbling instructor at Full Out TC in Boyers, Pennsylvania, as a former dance coach at Allegro Dance Arts in Meadville, and as a teacher at Montgomery Country Kids in Slippery Rock.
Her passion for cheerleading has not wavered even in the slightest, since the fall of 2018, but her body is ready for a rest, making the 2022-23 school year likely her last as a Rock athlete. Being a three sport athlete in high school for four years as well as both a gameday and competition cheerleader for four years of college, it’s become a lot in order to continue to meet the physical requirements of lifts and stunts across virtually an entire school year.
“My body just can’t quite do the things that it used to be able to do,” she said. “I have a really bad shoulder and I haven’t been able to figure out what’s wrong with it. I think from here on out I will be sticking with gameday cheer and one last competition.”
The Meadville native has been all-in on cheerleading for some time now, but there was a brief period in which she was a dual-sport athlete at Slippery Rock University. Originally, Brown committed to throw javelin for the women’s track and field team and be a part of the cheerleading program. Doing both lasted just a few months, as it’s not possible to keep up with the demands of each sport while also maintaining good grades.
Ultimately, she knew being a football cheerleader was something she had already waited long enough to do. What ifs have never plagued her as she knows she made the right decision on which sport to stick with. It’s hard to argue with either avenue she could have picked as Slippery Rock continually produces some of the best Division II track and field teams in the country and the cheer program cheers for one of the top Division II football programs in the country and is competitive at national competitions at the Division II level, too.
In the past, Brown has been a part of a Division II Intermediate All-Girl cheerleading team that finished second in the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships held in Daytona Beach, Florida. She also competed at Disney World at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) College Nationals with her gameday squad in her freshman year. These trips to compete on the biggest stage in college cheerleading were not just exciting, but also terrifying.
Unlike some teammates who have an expansive competition cheerleading background, her first taste of cheerleading competition was as a freshman in Florida. Through plenty of practice and by having a background in competition dance, tumbling, and stunting prior to her time in college, Brown has done just fine despite fewer years of the sport under her belt than others.
Truly, years don’t matter, but opportunity does. Brown earned an opportunity to be a college cheerleader, and she’s made the most of it. She expects to compete at Disney one final time early next year with her gameday co-ed cheerleading squad, a moment that will help to signify an ending in a big chapter of her life. With mentors like her father Jody Brown, her high school soccer coach Jim Miller, and her college cheer coach Josh Pugliese who made her believe she could accomplish anything she set her mind to in sports, it’s not surprising she’s found success in a sport that was still relatively new to her just five years ago.
Even though she missed a year of college cheerleading as a junior, she has one final go around to give her four full years of the sport she loves. She’s also enjoying her education and is excited to have a classroom of her own one day. Sidney Brown didn’t have to go far to find her next set of opportunities, but she’s worked hard to earn them and continue to live out her dream of being on the football sidelines.
