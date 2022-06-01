BRIDGEVILLE — It was another historic season for the Conneaut girls lacrosse program, but the Lady Eagles ran into a buzz saw against Chartiers Valley.
The Colts started hot and grabbed a 7-0 lead before winning 17-4 at Chartiers Valley High School on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
“They were the five seed in the WPIAL and they’ve made a fantastic run,” Conneaut head coach Scott Shannon said. “They have good players. You can’t take that away from them.”
Chartiers Valley won the WPIAL tournament and entered the state tournament with a 16-2 record. The team’s challenging regular season grind in the WPIAL showed against Conneaut.
The Colts struck quickly when Juliana Betts found the back of the net at the 22:52 mark. Caleigh Bogats and Sage Gojsovich scored in quick succession to make it 3-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Chartiers Valley controlled possession and gave Conneaut limited opportunities to score. When the Lady Eagles did have a look at the net, the Colts defense collapsed hard.
“We missed some opportunities. As good as those opportunities were, there was a lot of pressure on those opportunities. Chartiers Valley really crashed us hard on the free positions,” Shannon said. “It doesn’t give you a lot of time to get things going.”
Overall, Conneaut had four free position shots in the first half but came up empty on all four. The Lady Eagles got on the board with 6:37 left in the half when senior Rylee Jones converted from inside.
Ashley Crabb scored with 3:04 in the half, but Chartiers Valley quickly answered. The Colts led 9-2 at the halfway point.
In addition to seeing a tough opponent, the temperature was 86 degrees at the start of the game and took a toll of both teams.
“I’m proud of them. They fought the heat and battled a team that’s better skilled, faster and quicker than us. They don’t give up. That’s been our motto all year,” Shannon said. “They keep fighting regardless of the score. We were out of the game, but they were still giving it their all. They’re fighters.”
Chartiers Valley added eight scores to their tally in the second half to keep a healthy lead throughout the final 25 minutes.
Conneaut scored twice in the final six minutes of the game. Alayna Ott scooped a ball off a missed Colts’ shot and went coast to coast for a goal. Sydney Phillips added a goal of her own late in the game.
The Lady Eagles’ season is now over, but Conneaut had a lot of success this year. The team captured its first region title and won back-to-back District 10 championships.
It was the last time the team’s senior class will play for Conneaut. Jones, who graduates as the program’s all-time leading goal scorer, Phillips, Gladys Anderson, Nicole Hazen, Jocelyn Denihan, Rebbekagrace Cavanah, Makayla Hall and Marci Shetler round out the graduating class.
“The seniors have been the core of this team. We’ve got five starters who are seniors, but there is a lot of talent coming behind them so it’s a nice balanced group. The big message is we have to keep working in the offseason,” Shannon said. “We have a lot of multiple sport athletes, which I love, but it doesn’t mean we can’t pick up our sticks. We can work on our stick skills and some other stuff in the offseason to give us more success in the season. We have to keep working.”
