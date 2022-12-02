The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers will battle lower numbers than expected this season.
Last year’s team finished 12-8 and was led in scoring by Allen Miller, who returns as a junior and is expected to lead the Chargers this year.
Lost to graduation was point guard Stuart Hochstetler. Also missing are Kodi Flint and Kaden Zehr due to injury.
“We are down three great players from last year, our team leader and point guard Stuart Hochstetler graduated and will be greatly missed. We are also down our one and only senior Kodi Flint and our center Kaden Zehr due to medical issues leaving us with some holes and lower numbers than expected,” head coach Jeff Steiger said. “Thankfully we have some great additions to the team this year and our returning players have been working hard. We are excited about the upcoming basketball season.”
Steiger has high hopes for his boys this year. He credits athletic director Steve Mattocks for making it possible.
“This years team will, without question, be the best team I have coached so far. Our AD Steve Mattocks has set us up with a more difficult schedule this year so that the guys can be challenged at a level that will keep them improving,” Steiger said. “We are playing several Pittsburgh-area Christian schools as well as several local PIAA schools along with our typical league games.”
The team is without any seniors but juniors Aaron Hoegrel, Jay Hemlock, Cole Keyser and Miller round out the team’s upperclassmen.
Among PIAA schools the Chargers will battle this season are Lakeview, Jamestown, Commodore Perry and Tidioute Charter.
“Apart from their ever increasing abilities in the gym, this year’s team is showing an integrity and strength off the floor that is really encouraging. We have meaningful prayer time before each practice and the guys genuinely seem to look out for each other,” Steiger said. “For me, coaching at a Christian school like Crawford Christian Academy is a blessing. My faith in Christ is the rock that delivers me through the tough times in life and drives me to be a better man. I know the man I would be without Christ and the man I am. Those two men are very different. Christian school sports are a great opportunity for these young men to go through some ups and downs and learn how to deal with trials as they should, not as they would want to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.