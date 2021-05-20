CAMBRDIGE SPRINGS – Patrons of the Riverside Golf course, 24527 U.S. Highway 19, are seeing some changes this year at the course and the facilities — starting with new ownership and a new name of Riverside Golf.
The 18-hole historic course, which was established in 1915, and facilities have been purchased by four men with local ties — Darin T. Foltz, James R. Loehrke, Zachary D. Hale and Jeremy J. Ball.
Foltz is a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and Edinboro University who lives in Kansas City, where he owns a business. He is using his experience and leadership skills to help return Riverside to the glory it once knew.
Loehrke, who lives in Edinboro, has owned Green Prosthetics and Orthotics for two decades. He’ll use his knowledge and experience to help rebuild Riverside Golf.
Hale grew up in Cambridge Springs, where he lives with his family. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with dual degrees in economics and business. He is a high school math and business teacher in Union City.
Ball is the former manager of the Riverside Inn and Riverside Brewery. He is also a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and Penn State University. He worked for years in State College and Philadelphia. In 2014, he moved back home to be closer to family.
Ball said that Foltz was the one who got the ball rolling on the purchase.
“Darin Foltz had always loved the Riverside, and he has his business in Kansas City,” Ball said.
Foltz first approached Hale, Loehrke and Ball. The guys then approached then-owner Linda Christiansen with the idea. They made Christiansen an offer in July.
“We all thought it was a good idea, and we started moving forward,” Ball said.
For golfers, there are new rates, you can schedule tee times online, 40 new golf carts will be added to the current fleet, and league play and tournaments are being planned. Anyone interested should contact the course at 814-398-4537.
The 34-year-old facilities are also being renovated.
The pro shop is seeing some changes, with air-conditioning, a paint job for the exterior façade, a new roof and exterior signage.
“The banquet space is being completely remodeled and we’re calling it The Kelly Ballroom,” Ball said, noting it will be named after the former Hotel Kelly, which graced the property prior to 1915.
There will be seating for 230 inside the ballroom.
Ball gets especially excited when talking about the restaurant, which has an upper-level bar.
“We’ve completely remodeled the space,” Ball said. “It has a separate website.”
The restaurant will be named The Rambler, after Leon Livingston, probably the best-known hobo of them all.
“He and the other hobos traveled throughout the Unites States on trains,” Ball said. “They liked to stop in Cambridge Springs.”
Hobos had their own form of communicating with each other — a code called a moniker.
“He left his moniker at the Riverside,” Ball said about Livingston.
The Rambler will serve American cuisine, such as burgers, salads, steaks and pasta.
The indoor facility also includes a smaller meeting room, and there is a deck outside the pro shop.