Meadville was down by a single goal after one period, but Cathedral Prep poured it on over the final three quarters to run away with a 15-4 win in District 10 boys lacrosse at Bender Field on Friday.
Ben Hilson, Robert Mahoney, Gino Giliberto and Cody Schwab each scored for the Bulldogs, who trailed 2-1 after the first quarter.
Mahoney scored with 4:20 left in the first half to cut the Ramblers’ lead to 5-2, but Prep scored six unanswered goals to take control of the game, 11-2.
It is the second straight loss for Meadville (4-3). Schwab added two assists. Logan Shaw had an assist and three turnovers forced. Matt Kaste had a team-high six ground balls, while Matt Skornick added five and Jay Fadden had four.
Meadville won the junior varsity game, 9-2.
