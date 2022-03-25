With eight out of its nine starters returning from last season, the Conneaut softball team has high expectations going into the 2022 season.
Last season, the Lady Eagles made it to the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals before losing 7-6 to Fort LeBoeuf. However, with a more experienced team this time around, head coach Jason Onderko believes his team has a higher ceiling.
“I expect us to be pretty competitive in the region,” Onderko said. “I hope for a strong seed in the playoffs.”
Overall, the Lady Eagles finished with a record of 11-8 with a 8-5 record in Region 5 and will only have to replace one starter from last year’s team. That starter is Emily Bortnick, who made the Region 5 second team as an outfielder. Last season, Bortnick averaged .250 at the plate while driving in 14 hits, three home runs and eight RBI’s.
However, the Lady Eagles will be returning a Region 5 first teamer in shortstop Brook Wise. At the plate, Wise had a .327 batting average while earning 18 hits, four home runs, 16 RBI’s and six stolen bases.
The Lady Eagles will also be returning a pair of Region 5 second teamers in outfielder Kaley Cook and pitcher Erika Shrock.
Onderko also expects Linda Shepard, Eliza Harrington, Jaidyn Jordan and Julianna Jacobs to have large roles this season.
“We’re bringing back a good core of our group from last year, so I feel that we’ll be able to get there and hopefully surpass what we did last year,” Onderko said.
The Lady Eagles are also returning all of their pitchers from last year’s team. Besides pitching, Onderko also sees hitting and fielding as the main strengths of this year’s team.
Despite that, Onderko recognizes that the team has a few flaws it needs to work on if it wants to make a deeper run into the postseason.
“Taking care of the ball first and focusing on the next pitch and accomplishing team goals,” Onderko said on what the team needs to improve on the most.