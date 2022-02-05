LINESVILLE — The Conneaut boys basketball team lost to Region 5 foe Corry 40-27 on Friday night. The Eagles are now 0-10 in Region 5 play and 0-16 overall.
Alex Nottingham led the Eagles with 11 points. Nottingham connected on a trio of three-pointers while going 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Richardson added six points while Connor Perrye scored five points.
Logan Joncas scored half of the Beavers’ total points, ending the game with 20 points. Joncas connected on a pair of three-pointers while going 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Nick Brundage also ended the night in double figures with 12 points. Chance Rogers and Rylan Smith each contributed four points. Joncas, Brundage, Rogers and Smith accounted for all of the Beavers’ points.
Conneaut will next go to region opponent Harbor Creek on Tuesday at 7 p.m.