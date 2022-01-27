Conneaut Area Senior High has hired Joshua Blood as its new football coach. Blood’s hiring on Wednesday filled a vacancy left by Jacob Stoyer, who resigned last month after only one season at the helm.
Blood previously served as an assistant coach at Union City High School for the last three years. Before that, he was the head coach at Camden County High School in North Carolina.
Blood is a 2008 graduate of Conneaut Valley High School and getting to return to his roots is what primarily drew him to the position.
“I graduated from Conneaut Valley and have followed the team and everybody since the merger,” Blood said. “It’s a program that I’ve always wanted to be a part of ... It’s just a school I’ve always wanted to get back to because it’s home.”
Blood will be in charge of turning around a program that finished 0-9 last season. His goal is to make his players just as passionate about the game of football as he is.
“Just being able to bring an enthusiasm to the sport,” Blood said. “That’s one thing that I think I do very well. Getting people excited about it because I’m genuinely excited about football. Hopefully, getting the opportunity to meet the kids I can show them how great a game and how great a sport this can be.”
In order to turn the program around, Blood wants to have an overall physical team. Blood hasn’t met with his players yet, but he said he wants to meet with them to make adjustments on both offense and defense.
“I’m beyond excited,” Blood said. “Just being able to be back in the area and really I get the sense that CASH is heading in the right direction after talking to our sports committee. It’s an absolute perfect place to be and it’s a dream job as far as coaching is concerned.”