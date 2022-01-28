COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team dominated in the fourth quarter to defeat Region 2 foe Saegertown 42-32 on Wednesday night at The Bird Cage.
After only being up 26-24 after the third quarter, the Cardinals outscored the Panthers 16-8 in the final eight minutes.
It was also head coach David Zamperini's first win against Saegertown in his three years at the helm. Saegertown won the first meet up this season 53-23 on Jan. 3.
"We had to overcome a lot of turnovers there in the first half, so it was a little bit of a sloppy game," Zamperini said. "When you wanna try to win games, sometimes you just gotta win in anyway possible, so I thought in the second half we found ways to get the ball to our scorers and make buckets when we needed to."
Early in the fourth quarter, Averie Braymer of Saegertown went coast-to-coast for a lay in to tie things up at 26. However, it was all Cardinals from there. Jaylin McGill's layup broke the tie and gave the Cardinals a two-point lead. McGill then secured an and-one to give the Cardinals another three points. McGill earned a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
"She was huge," Zamperini said. "She's been our anchor all season. Just being able to score, finish through contact and just her job on the boards is amazing."
Carly Ritcher's three with 2:31 left clinched the win for the Cardinals as they went up 36-27. Ritcher scored all six of her points on two shots from beyond the arc.
"That was huge," Zamperini said. "She's been struggling to shoot the ball the last few weeks, so to have her start the game with a three and then hit one there when we really needed one, that's big. I hope that continues with her confidence and she can start finding her shot again."
Braymer scored half the Panthers' points, finishing with 16. Braymer made five shots from the field while going 6 of 10 from the free throw line.
Defensively, Braymer was responsible for guarding McGill.
"I think she did a great job," said Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer. "She stepped up. Jaylin is a really good player and I think they battled it out and they did a good job."
Before Thursday's game, Cochranton and Saegertown were tied in the Region 2 standings. Now, the Cardinals are tied for third with a region of 4-3 while the Panthers fall to fifth with a 2-3 record in the region.
"That one feels good to finally get the monkey off our backs and hopefully we can keep building," Zamperini said. "As a team, we've been playing a lot better over the last few weeks, so it was good to win that one."
Cochranton will host another region match on Monday against Youngsville while Saegertown will host Region 2 opponent Seneca on Monday. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Saegertown (32)
Braymer 5 6-10 16, Triola 3 0-0 7, Greco 2 0-0 4, Gregor 2 0-6 4, Drakes 0 1-2 1.
Totals 12 7-19 32.
Cochranton (42)
McGill 6 5-7 17, Rodax 2 3-5 7, Ritcher 2 0-0 6, S. McBryar 2 1-2 6, Gallo 1 0-0 3, Knapka 1 0-0 2, Hansen 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 10-16 42.
Saegertown;7;9;8;8;—;32
Cochranton;15;3;8;16;—;42
3-point goals: Saegertown — Triola; Cochranton — Gallo 2, Ritcher, McGill.
Records: Saegertown 4-9, 2-3 Region 2; Cochranton 8-7, 4-3 Region 2.