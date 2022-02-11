COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team soundly defeated Region 2 foe Eisenhower 52-8 on Thursday night at the Bird Cage.
The Lady Cardinals jumped on the Lady Knights early on and never looked back. Carly Ritcher hit a three-pointer to get things started for the Lady Cardinals. After Ritcher's three, the Lady Knights got two points from Bella Marino. The Knights didn't score again until the third quarter as the Lady Cardinals went on a 47-0 run.
"We just moved the ball well," said Cochranton head coach David Zamperini. "We emphasized defense the last few days of practice and just played pretty well."
Ritcher continued her dominance in the first quarter after connecting on her second three-pointer on a pass from Jaylin McGill. A few plays later, Ritcher earned a steal and made a lay up in transition to give the Lady Cardinals a 13-2 lead. The steal by Ritcher prompted Eisenhower to use its first timeout. A three from Chelsey Freyermuth and a put back from McGill gave the Cardinals a 18-2 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Cardinals allowed no points as their offense added another 20 points to go up 38-2 heading into the locker room.
After halftime, Ritcher opened up the second half the same way she started the first, converting on another three pointer. Ritcher finished with a total of three shots from beyond the arc and 11 points overall. Ritcher and McGill each scored 11 points to lead their team.
"[Ritcher] shot well," Zamperini said. "It was kinda nice to see her to be able to make shots. She's been getting up."
The Lady Knights went scoreless into the third quarter until Marino took it all the way to the basket as time expired in the quarter. However, the Lady Cardinals still led 50-4.
The final quarter didn't see much offense as the Lady Cardinals only scored two points and the Lady Knights scored four.
The huge deficit gave Zamperini any opportunity to give his bench players more playing time, especially in the fourth quarter.
"It was nice to be able to get some kids some playing time and see them step up because we're gonna need some kids down the road."
With the win and a Saegertown loss on Thursday, the Cardinals move to third place in Region 2 with a 7-5 record in region play and a 11-9 record overall.
Despite only allowing eight points in Thursday's matchup, Zamperini believes there's room for improvement on the defensive end. The Lady Cardinals will round out their regular season schedule with region opponents Union City and Seneca next Monday and Thursday, respectively.
"We're still working on our defense," Zamperini said. "We got a couple big games next week that we gotta get ready for and hopefully playoffs and some defense is gonna be huge for us."
Eisenhower (8)
Marino 2 0-0 4, Dunn 2 0-1 4.
Totals 4 0-1 8.
Cochranton (52)
Ritcher 1 0-0 11, McGill 5 1-2 11, Freyermuth 2 0-0 7, Knapka 3 0-0 6, S. McBryar 3 0-0 6, Pfeiffer 1 1-2 3, Gallo 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Rodax 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 1-2 52.
Eisenhower 2 0 2 4 — 8
Cochranton 18 20 12 2 — 52
3-point goals: Cochranton — Ritcher 3, Freyermuth.
Records: Eisenhower 2-15, 1-10 Region 2; Cochranton 11-9, 7-5 Region 2.