COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Ambridge, a WPIAL school from Beaver County, 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-15) on Wednesday night at the Bird Cage.
With the win, The Cardinals have now won four consecutive matches after starting the season 0-2.
Despite winning in straight sets, head coach Rob Cierniakoski believes his team didn’t play up to its potential.
“I think we struggled tonight,” Cierniakoski said. “Ambridge did a good job of bringing a lot of balls back and that was tough on us.”
The first set started with both teams being tied at five. However, the Cardinals broke the tie after scoring four unanswered points. From there, the Cardinals controlled the rest of the set en route to a 25-19 advantage.
During the second set, both teams were tied at three until the Bridgers went on a 4-0 run, which prompted Cierniakoski to call a timeout. Later in the set, the Bridgers went up 10-6. However, the Cardinals found their way back into the set and used an 11-3 run to go up four. At one point, the Bridgers pulled within two, but the Cardinals won 25-20 to lead by two sets.
“I think we just kinda settled down a little bit and played with a little bit of grit in that second set,” Cierniakoski said. “Still a little more tentative than we should be at this point, but we found a way to get that win.”
The third and final set saw the Cardinals go out to a 9-3 lead. However, the Bridgers trimmed the lead to one at 13-12, which caused Cierniakoski to call another timeout. After the timeout, the momentum shifted towards the Cardinals’ direction as they rattled seven unanswered points to take a 19-13 lead. The rest of the set wasn’t a problem for the Cardinals as they won 25-15 to take the game.
In the Cardinals’ win, Andrew Custead led with 19 assists. Kyle Hoffman earned 11 kills and six digs while Landon Homa recorded eight kills and five digs. Dawson Carroll led the team with nine digs while Louden Gledhill contributed seven kills. Chase Miller had five kills while Jaiben Walker added five digs.
“That’s just a tribute to the fact that we got a solid team all the way around,” Cierniakoski said on how his team was able to come back during the third set. “Even if a couple of guys are not having their best night, somebody else steps up or fills in the gaps.”
On Wednesday night, the Cardinals defeated a Western Pennsylvania powerhouse in Ambridge. In the past 20 years, the Bridgers have earned 10 WPIAL championships, 16 PIAA playoff appearances and one state championship in 2009.
Cierniakoski hopes the two teams can continue to play each other in the future, even though Ambridge doesn’t compete in District 10.
“It was cool,” Cierniakoski said. “In my first year here, we were able to go down and play them and go five sets with them and so finally they were able to come back up. We’d like to keep doing that.”
Cochranton will return to District 10 play on Tuesday against Erie First Christian at 7 p.m. at Mercyhurst Prep.
