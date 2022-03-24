After taking the Cochranton boys volleyball team to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals last season, head coach Rob Cierniakoski is confident he can lead his squad to another state tournament appearance.
“We graduated two guys last year and had a good year last year, so we think we can repeat that this year if we stay healthy and take care of business,” Cierniakoski said.
Ranked fourth in the state in this year’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A preseason poll, the Cardinals finished 14-6 overall and 8-2 in District 10 play last season. Two of their losses came to their Crawford County-rival Meadville, who made it to the state championship last season. One loss to the Bulldogs was in the regular season and one was in the District 10 championship.
The Cardinals’ season ended in a 3-0 loss to York Suburban in the state quarterfinals.
“I know we have a good chance,” Cierniakoski said. “The district is taking the top two again this year, so like I said with having a lot of guys back from last year’s squad and having playoff experience going into the season, I think they know what they need to do in order to get there.”
One of the returning players from last year’s squad is senior middle hitter Louden Gledhill, who was selected as a Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A all-state player last season. Besides Gledhill, Cierniakoski also has high expectations for Chase Miller, another middle hitter.
The Cardinals are also returning Kyle Hoffman, who made second-team all-district last season. Hoffman and Landon Homa will start on the outside for the Cardinals this season. They will have to fill the void left by outside hitter Tyler George, who graduated after being named an all-state player last season.
“He’s a big loss,” Cierniakoski said. “He was also all-state last year and was a great passer and defender and blocker. He could really do it all pretty much, so he definitely leaves a void a little bit, but I think that we got guys ready to step in and make up for those things that he did well.”
Despite the loss of George, Cierniakoski believes in the team’s depth this season.
“I think that’s what’s special about our team is that we don’t rely on just one guy,” Cierniakoski said. “I mean this really a full complement of a team with good guys at every position, so it’s hard for me to pick any one particular player out.”