COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team defeated Region 2 foe Maplewood 60-32 on Friday night at The Bird Cage.
The Cardinals started the game on a 9-2 run, which prompted Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades to call a timeout with 5:07 left in the opening quarter.
The Cardinals went up by as much as 10 in the quarter until Logan Kennedy got a steal and went all the way to the basket for an and-one. Kennedy subsequently missed the free throw, but Luke Sleeman got the rebound and scored two more points for the Tigers. The plays by Kennedy and Sleeman helped the Tigers slim the margin as the Cardinals were only up 16-11 at the end of the quarter.
However, it was all Cardinals from there as they went out on a 7-0 run to start the quarter. Jaiben Walker got things started with a three-pointer followed by lay-ins from Wyatt Barzak and Landon Homa. A pair of threes from Walker and another three from Dominic Domhoff helped put the Cardinals up 36-19 at halftime.
“We weren’t rebounding the basketball,” said Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield. “We were giving too many second-chance points in my opinion. Once we started rebounding the basketball a little bit better, position ourself to get rebounds. First half, we had guys in foul trouble. We had Chase [Miller] and Wyatt in foul trouble a little bit, so that didn’t help matters either. I just think we needed to crank it up, finish the possession, get the rebound and run the floor a little bit more.”
The second half went the same way the second quarter did as the Cardinals outscored the Tigers 24-13 during the last two quarters.
“Just scoreboard-wise, obviously we can be a lot better,” Rhoades said. “I mean, we can’t turn the ball over like somebody’s paying us. That’s part of the problem is a lot of limited opportunities because when you turn somebody over and then you turn over, the net gain is zero, so you’re not gaining any advantage.”
Walker led all scorers with 17 points. Along with three shots from beyond the arc, Walker also went 4 of 4 on free throws. Miller also ended the night in double figures with 11 points. Homa and Barzak contributed nine and eight points, respectively.
“I thought we played together as a team,” Canfield said. “I think we executed much better. We need to be able to do that though when there’s game pressure on us, so that’s what were working towards.”
Sleeman led the Tigers with 13 points. Sleeman was the only Tiger to score in double figures as Kennedy and Noah Burk were the next highest scorers with six and five points, respectively.
“We work hard,” Rhoades said. “It’s just that we have to work hard and efficient at the same time. I mean we gotta understand passing lanes and team defense, things like that.”
With the win, the Cardinals broke their five-game losing streak. The Cardinals are now 3-4 in Region 2 play and 5-10 overall. Friday’s win helped the Cardinals solidify themselves in fifth place in the region standings while the Tigers are in sixth place. With the loss, the Tigers are now 2-6 in region play and 4-12 overall.
“For us right now, we needed to win bad,” Canfield said. “It didn’t matter who it was against because we’ve dropped the last several games, so we’re really excited about that. We just need to keep it moving forward.”
Cochranton will host another region game against Youngsville on Tuesday while Maplewood will host Crawford County rival Saegertown on Tuesday. Both games start at 7 p.m.