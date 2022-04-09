COCHRANTON — In a matchup of two Crawford County teams ranked in the top ten in the state, No. 4 Cochranton defeated No. 8 Saegertown 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16) Friday night at the Bird Cage.
While it was the Panthers’ first loss of the season, the Cardinals have won three consecutive games after losing back-to-back games to open the season.
The Cardinals’ only blemish of the night was the first set, which started in their favor, but the Panthers came out on top to take a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals got out to a 5-0 lead in the set, forcing Saegertown coach Justin Johnson to call a timeout. The Panthers subsequently got their first point of the night on a spike from Josh Perrine.
After the Cardinals took a 7-2 lead, the Panthers scored five consecutive points to tie it up. Later in the set, the Panthers took a 17-14 lead, which prompted Cochranton coach Rob Cierniakoski to use one of his timeouts. The Cardinals then went on a 4-1 run to to knot it up at 18. However, the Panthers took control for the rest of the set en route to a 25-22 edge.
“I think that’s just a credit to Saegertown,” Cierniakoski said. “Every time we play them, it doesn’t matter what lead you have or if you’re up on sets against them, they’re gonna get hot. They got Jaden (Wilkins) and Conrad (Williams) and those guys, they’re good volleyball players.”
In the second set, the Cardinals came out strong from the beginning as they took a 9-5 lead that made Johnson call another timeout. At one point, the Panthers cut the lead to one at 13-12, but the Cardinals dominated the rest of the way as they won the set 25-17 to give both teams a set each.
The third set also saw the Cardinals get off to a fast start after going out to an 8-4 lead. However, the Panthers came fighting back to tie it at 9. The Cardinals then responded with a 16-6 run to win the set 25-15 and earn a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals were again in control for the fourth and final set of the night as they jumped out to a 7-3 lead. The Panthers earned the next two points to cut the lead in half, but that was as close as they got in the set. The Cardinals pulled away to win the set 25-16 and the game 3-1.
“I think we played pretty well,” Cierniakoski said. “Obviously game one, they came out firing away and I felt like we were timid, but we bounced back well after that and everybody did their job.”
Kyle Hoffman and Landon Homa each recorded 11 kills while Chase Miller added eight for the Cardinals. Jaiben Walker contributed six kills and five digs. Andrew Custead and Greyson Jackson compiled 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
For the Panthers, Wilkins led the team with 15 kills while Williams and Collin Jones added eight and six kills, respectively. Wilkins, Williams and Jones also contributed six digs each. Brady Greco compiled 31 assists and five digs while Sam Hetrick led the Panthers with nine digs.
As a team, the Panthers committed 19 hitting errors and six service errors.
“They served us a lot tougher in the other sets than they did the first set,” Johnson said. “I mean they got back there and they didn’t make a whole lot of service mistakes after the first set. We did start off 5-0 and then we came back from that but right now the name of the game is serving and passing and they did that better than us both sides. They served better than us, they passed better than us.”
Next, Cochranton will host Ambridge of Beaver County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Saegertown looks to get back on track on Tuesday when it hosts Fort LeBoeuf at 7 p.m.