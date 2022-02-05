CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cochranton came into The Devils Den on Friday night and the Cardinals were physical, aggressive and had a chip on their shoulders.
That recipe resulted in a 65-51 Region 2 win for the Red Birds.
"All I know is that growing up Cambridge has always been our biggest rival," Chase Miller said. "It feels good to finally pull out a win. I know last year we were up 16 and we lost in the playoffs. I've been pretty angry about that for awhile, so this feels pretty good."
The loss Miller is referring was a 52-47 loss in last year's District 10 semifinal round. A loss in which the Cardinals were outscored 28-8 over the final 11 minutes.
There was no comeback for the Blue Devils this time.
Cochranton came out strong and led 15-9 at the first break. Cambridge rallied to take the lead late in the second quarter, but two 3-pointers from Landon Homa put the Cards up 27-22 at halftime.
Cambridge scored first in the second half to cut the deficit to three points, but that's as close as the Blue Devils would come.
Miller was aggressive and drove to the basket time and time again, managing to find a clean look off the glass in the midst of the Devil defense. Miller scored nine of his team-high 24 points in the third quarter.
"Chase played out of his mind. Wyatt (Barzak) had a heck of a game and Jaiben (Walker) played a really good game tonight. All around it was a total team effort. Kyle Hoffman did a lot of stuff off the bench as a senior that helped us on the boards and on defense," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "We are really happy to get that one. That's how we thought we should have been playing a couple weeks ago, but we're playing like that now, so we're happy."
The Red Birds ended the third quarter with a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Barzak to bring all the momentum, as well as an 18-point lead, into the final stanza.
Cochranton stayed aggressive in the final quarter and protected the basketball. The Cards ensured there would be no comeback at The Devils Den.
"We talked about what we needed to do to close this game out, but there was absolutely nothing said about what happened last year," Canfield said. "We had to stay poised, be strong with the basketball and take a bump here and there without turning the ball over."
Cambridge Springs outscored Cochranton 21-17 in the fourth quarter, but it was not nearly enough to crawl back into the game.
"I think we came out very flat. It just seemed like all the balls went their way," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "A ricochet ball, into their hands — a ball off the backboard, goes deep into their hands."
Barzak was responsible for 13 rebounds and three blocks on the night. He finished with a double-double as he scored 18 points as well.
"We've lost here the past two years so coming in here we had a chip on our shoulder," Barzak said. "We've been focusing on defense mainly and it's starting to show here now that we've won a few."
Defense and rebounding was a focal point in Canfield's plan and the team executed.
"We knew that if we played solid defense they would struggle to score and if we were patient enough on offense we'd get good looks," Canfield said. "We really didn't want to worry about that, but we also had to play well on the boards and they did a great job rebounding."
The win pushes Cochranton to 7-10 and 5-4 in the region. The team is on a three-game winning streak.
"Our mindset has changed. After losing to Saegertown we decided this is it. We put ourselves in a bad hole here. So everyone is locked in and doing their job, whatever that is," Canfield said. "We're playing together and taking care of the basketball."
The winning streak is lighting a fire under the players as they prepare for the last few weeks of the regular season.
"It makes us feel more comfortable and gives us motivation to go out there and keep going on a roll," Miller said. "We'll need to win these next few games in order to get to the playoffs."
For Cambridge, the team is on a three-game losing streak. The Blue Devils are 9-7 overall and 7-3 in Region 2.
"We have to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and get right back in there," Leandro said. "It's all we can do."
Cambridge will play at Maplewood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Cochranton (65)
C. Miller 10 3-6 24, Barzak 7 3-5 18, Walker 2 4-6 10, Homa 2 3-6 8, Carroll 2 0-0 5.
Totals 23 13-23 65.
Cambridge Springs (51)
Held 4 6-6 15, Reisenauer 5 1-2 12, Spaid 3 2-3 11, Counasse 3 2-2 8, Schmidt 1 2-2 5.
Totals 16 13-15 51.
Cochranton;15;12;21;17;—;65
Cambridge Springs;9;13;8;21;—;51
3-point goals: Cochranton — Walker 2, Barzak, Carroll, Miller ; Cambridge — Spaid 3, Held, Reisenauer, Schmidt.
Records: Cochranton 7-10, 5-4 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 9-7, 7-3 Region 2.