After barely being able to field a team last year, Cochranton baseball coach Scott Barzak is hoping things turn out different this season now that he has 17 players.
“Well I expect to be a lot better than we were last year just because of number-wise,” Barzak said. “Last year, we ended the year with nine guys and this year we got 17 on the roster right now, so from a numbers standpoint, we’ll be a lot better and then I expect to be competitive. The region’s gonna be tough as always, but I think we’re gonna be competitive with everybody.”
Despite just having enough players to field a team, the Cardinals finished third in Region 3 with a 7-6 record last year. The Cardinals lost in the District 10 Class 1A semifinal to Kennedy Catholic.
With a bigger roster this season, Barzak is confident the Cardinals can improve on their standing from last season.
“To make it past that, I think we have a good chance,” Barzak said. “I mean a lot’s gonna depend on our hitting. We have a lot of guys, young guys and a lot of guys that haven’t played in a year or two, so I think if we get our hitting down, we’ll be okay. Pitching-wise, I think we’ll be good. Our main thing is gonna be if we can get our hitters together and score some runs.”
On both sides of the ball, the Cardinals will have to replace Josh Merchbaker, who was first-team all-region in Region 3 as both an outfielder and a pitcher during his senior season. Merchbaker recorded a .436 batting average and 17 hits and 12 RBI’s while earning a 4-2 record with a 2.47 ERA on the mound.
To replace Merchbaker’s production, the Cardinals will mainly count on Wyatt Barzak to contribute on both sides of the ball after he made first-team all-region as a shortstop last year. Last season, Barzak recorded a .553 batting average while driving in 21 hits and 11 RBI’s. On the mound, Barzak compiled a 2-1 record with a 2.13 ERA.
Besides Barzak, the Cardinals will also rely on first baseman/pitcher Jack Rynd, second baseman Bryce McDonough and third baseman/pitcher Isaiah Long.
“We only have four seniors,” Barzak said. “They’re gonna be counted on. We have some good senior leadership and I think we’re gonna have some good pitching. Our pitching should be pretty good, coming along and defensively, I think we’ll be pretty solid. My only I guess concern at this point is getting good hitters at the one through nine holes.”