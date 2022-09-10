SAEGERTOWN — At the end of regulation the Saegertown Panthers blocked a field goal attempt and sent the game into overtime.
Cochranton head coach Mike Feleppa took note of that.
After an Isaiah Long rushing touchdown in overtime to tie the game, Feleppa made a gutsy call. He sent out the field goal unit, but with typical kicker — and quarterback — Noah Cummings at holder. On the snap, Cummings stood up and passed to an uncovered Long in the flat for a successful two-point conversion.
The Cardinals won 22-20 at Canon Memorial Field on Friday in a Region 1 matchup.
"I didn't want to line up and go for two because I felt they could defend the play," Feleppa said. "I felt the fake was the right call at that point. I didn't think they would guard us, they didn't and we executed."
Saegertown had the first possession in overtime. On the first play, quarterback Sully Zirkle fired a bullet to Hank Shaffer on a slant for a 10-yard touchdown. The Cardinals blocked the point after attempt to keep the Panthers' lead to six points.
"We played well, we just came up short when we needed to make that big play," Saegertown head coach Jim Wolfgang said. "I'm very proud of our kids. We went into the game down three starters on offense. The kids stepped up, the younger kids stepped up and played well."
Cochranton struck first in the game. Senior Dustin Miller powered his way in from seven yards out to give his Cardinals a 6-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Saegertown's Luke Young scored on the goal line. A successful Shaffer extra point put the Panthers in front. About two minutes later, Zirkle connected with Shaffer on a slant. Shaffer broke a tackle and ran 21 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
The Cardinals answered late in the quarter. Cummings faked a handoff and connected with an uncovered Brayden Schlosser for a 27-yard touchdown. On the two-point attempt, Cummings rolled to his right and passed to Foulk for two points and a tie game at 14s.
In the second half, neither team could score any points.
Cochranton went for a fourth and one on its own 19-yard line and was stuffed by the Panthers defensive line. Despite starting in the red zone, Saegertown couldn't convert and turned the ball over on downs.
In the fourth quarter, Cochranton drove deep into the red zone twice but came up empty handed each time. One of which came at the end of regulation when Saegertown blocked the potential game winning field goal.
"It was a hard fought battle by both teams," Feleppa said. "Hats off to Saegertown. We made a lot of mistakes, but somehow someway we found a way to win."
Overall, Cochranton out-gained Saegertown 277 yards to 142. Foulk led the Cards with 126 rushing yards. Miller added 56 on the ground.
"A win is a win. I thought the kids competed for four quarters," Feleppa said. "We need to execute better. I think we had the ball in the red zone in a goal-to-goal situation three times and didn't score on two of them. We need to clean that up, but as far as the kids effort and competing, I'm very proud of them."
For Saegertown, Shaffer caught two touchdowns for 51 yards receiving. The team had 59 rushing yards and 83 passing.
"We'll get back to work on Monday, watch film and see where we broke down at," Wolfgang said. "We'll come out next week and be consistent and tighten up and run things the way we need to run them."
Saegertown is 0-3 overall and in region play. The Panthers will host Mercer next week in another region game.
The Cardinals move to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in region action. Cochranton hosts Kennedy Catholic next week in a Region 1 affair.
"We're 1-0 in the region and that's important. I told the kids what happened two weeks ago doesn't matter right now," Feleppa said. "We're gonna build on this and move forward. Always looking through the windshield and not the rear view mirror."
Cochranton 6 8 0 0 8 — 22
Saegertown 0 14 0 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
C — Dustin Miller 7-yard rush (Xp no good).
Second Quarter
S — Luke Young 1-yard rush (Henry Shaffer Xp good).
S — Sully Zirkle 21-yard pass to Shaffer (Xp good).
C — Noah Cummings 27-yard pass to Brayden Schlosser (Cummings pass to Blake Foulk)
Overtime
S — Sully Zirkle 10-yard pass to Shaffer (Xp good).
C — Isaiah Long 1-yard rush (Cummings pass to Long).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING YARDS: C — Foulk 23-126, Miller 21-56, Long 5-28, Cummings 5-9, Walker Carroll 3-5; S — Joe Petrucelli 5-33, Aaron Shartle 9-18, Sully Zirkle 5-7, Luke Young 4-1.
PASSING YARDS: C — Cummings 3-5 53 yards 1 td; S — Sully Zirkle 8-13 83 yards 2 tds
RECEIVING YARDS: C — Miller 2-26, Schlosser 1-27 1 td ; S — Hank Shaffer 4-51 2 tds, Petrucelli 1-9, Luke Young 1-12, Damen Rossey 1-8, Shartle 1-3.
Records: Cochranton 1-1, Saegertown 0-3.
