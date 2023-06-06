The Cochranton boys volleyball team will play North Catholic today in the first round of the Class 2A PIAA playoffs.
The Cardinals will play at North Catholic at 6 p.m.
North Catholic won the WPIAL championship in a sweep against Ambridge on May 25.
Facing the top seed from the WPIAL is not a new thing for the Cardinals. Cochranton was the second seed from District 10 in each of the past two seasons. In 2021, the Cards beat Seton LaSalle and in 2022 they beat Montour.
"With the playoff experience the boys know what to expect and stay focused on our season even with everything that's going on at the end of the school year," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said.
The Cards are led by seniors Chase Miller, Andrew Custead and Landon Homa. Other players with significant playing experience are Dawson Carroll and Dustin Miller.
Cochranton lost to Mercyhurst Prep 3-1 in the District 10 championship last week.
"In our last three matches, we've still had stretches where the other team gets a run of points," Cierniakoski said. "At this point in the season, we need to limit those runs and better communication on the court will help with that."
The winner of the match will play the winner of West Shamokin and Mars on Saturday.
