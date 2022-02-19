Cochranton leads the field of 15 teams after day one of the District 10 Class 2A Section 1 Wrestling Tournament.
The Cardinals have eight wrestlers in the championship bracket and four in the consolation bracket at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills. The top seven in each bracket will advance to next weekend’s district tournament at Sharon High School.
Arguably the biggest win for the Cards on the day was Louden Gledhill’s upset of fourth-seeded Jackson Carico in the 172-pound bracket.
Gledhill and Carico of Cambridge wrestled in December, with Carico winning 8-2 at 189 pounds. It was a different result on Friday with Gledhill besting the Blue Devil 4-3.
“We wanted to get down to 172 and it was kind of a bad seed with records and stuff. That could have easily been a finals match or a semifinals match,” Cochranton head coach John Svirbly said. “He gutted it out. He gave up the first takedown but he didn’t quit wrestling.”
Gledhill was 22-7 on the year, while Carico was 23-6.
“They’ve met before and they’re both very tough kids,” Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester said. “That match — if you wrestle it 100 times — it’s going to go 50/50.”
With the win, Gledhill will face top seeded Ryan Miller of Seneca today in the semifinals. Miller is 13-1 on the year and won the section tournament last year.
“Louden didn’t wrestle last year and he came back for his senior year, but we weren’t quite sure what to get out of him. In these last two months he won Fred Bell and is getting more and more confident as he gets into the competition,” Svirbly said. “He’s just having fun now. I can’t say enough for his effort. If he keeps this up the sky is the limit for him.”
Other Cardinals in the semifinals are Kyle Lantz (106), Daylend Schlosser (113), Jack Martinec (132), Stephen Martinec (138), Willis Morrell (145), Stetson Boozer (160) and Ramy Sample (285).
“Anything is possible today. They’re all winnable matches. We need to be ready to go,” Svirbly said. “We have a couple tough matches where we have to be smart and not give up easy takedowns and expect to comeback when you’re wrestling good kids. You need to be ready to go and make them earn every point they get.”
Sample will see top ranked Xavier Reyda of Corry. Reyda is a two-time section champ and is 21-3 this year. Morrell will also wrestle the top seed in his bracket — Story Buchanan of Girard.
“It’s going to be exciting. If they do well they could all be in the finals, which would be awesome,” Svirbly said. “Hopefully they get a good night sleep and are rested up and ready to go.”
Saegertown is in fourth place with 57 points. The Panthers have five wrestlers in the semifinals today and seven in the consolation.
Top-seeded Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113) and Landon Caldwell (189) all advanced with pins. Josh Perrine (285), a second-seed, also advanced with a fall.
At 120 pounds, Owen Hershelman will wrestle Fort LeBoeuf’s Jake Bennett today with a chance to advance to the finals.
“We wrestled well. We lost two matches I thought we could have gotten, but other than that we won the matches we should have. We competed well today,” Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan said. “We’re excited to come back and hopefully wrestle really well in the consolation round. I think we have four or five guys that will make the finals. By tomorrow night we’ll be right in the hunt.”
Maplewood also advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals today. The team is sixth with 48 points.
“I thought we wrestled very well,” Maplewood head coach Chris Andrews said. “All year we have been a tournament team that always gets overlooked because of low numbers and we lose our duals by a lopsided score, but we are already putting five wrestlers through to next week with the chance to take three more.”
Cadyn Shetler (106) will face Saegertown’s Beck in his bout. Beck is 28-3 this season. At 120 pounds, Chase Blake will wrestle Corry’s Cody Proper.
Freshman Andrew Proper draws the tough task of wrestling undefeated Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek at 138 pounds. At 160 pounds, Greg Roae will face top-seeded Boozer of Cochranton. Logan Gross, the team’s 172-pounder, will wrestle Mason Savitz of Corry.
“I’m excited for good matches to get my boys a great seed for next week and I definitely want a section champion,” Andrews said. “That would be icing on the cake for my first year.”
In eighth place is Cambridge Springs with 41 points. The Blue Devils have two wrestlers — Gunnar Gage (126) and Brody Beck (132) in the semifinals and seven in the consolation bracket.
Gage will face Nate Telega of Girard in the semifinals. Telega is 11-7 this season and upset Saegertown’s Travis Huya in the quarterfinals. Beck defeated Riley Horn and will wrestle J. Martinec in the semis.
“We wrestled tough. Some matches didn’t go our way but we still have tomorrow,” Lester said. “We need to take top seven and move on to next week and figure out little mistakes we’re making to win those close matches.”
Today, wrestling starts at 9 a.m. with the second round of the consolation bracket. The semifinals, consolation quarters and consolation preliminaries will follow. The third, fifth and seventh place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions will start at 5:30 p.m., with the finals following.