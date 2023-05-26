Cochranton started on fire, controlled most of the match and swept Saegertown 3-0 (25-12, 27-25, 25-18) on Thursday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The Cardinals opened on an 11-4 run and ran away with the first set of the District 10 Class 2A semifinal match.
Cochranton was solid defensively and in serve-receive. Dawson Carroll finished with nine digs in the back row for the Cards.
Tremendous defense was turned into instant offense all night. Setter Andrew Custead dished to Landon Homa and Chase Miller time and time again.
“We are a little smaller than teams left in the tournament so I think typically that allows us to play better defense even if it isn’t at the net,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “That’s something we’ve been working on in practice. Get the dig and make sure we convert.”
In the second set, the Panthers fought back. Seniors Quincy Zook and Sam Draa came up with big kills down the stretch. Saegertown led 20-17 and seemed to be in control.
Then, a Saegertown hitting error, an error in serve-receive and a huge Miller spike into the back line tied the set.
The two Crawford County rivals battled to tie it again at 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 before a Miller slam and a Carroll ace pushed the Cards ahead 27-25 in the set and 2-0 in the match.
“I thought the biggest difference was we were cruising in that second set and we have a serve-receive error and a hitting error and all of a sudden it is 20 to 20. I say this over and over again, but if we sneak that out it is a different match. Now we’re 1-1 and we’re putting pressure on them,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “We kind of gave the whole thing away there. We came back a little bit in the third set, but it was too late.”
In the third and final set, Cochranton led 19-11 before the Panthers mounted a rally. Saegertown went on a 7-3 run, but it wasn’t enough. The match-winning kill was courtesy of Homa, who tomahawked the ball into the middle of Saegertown’s defense.
Zook finished with 11 kills and four blocks for Saegertown. Collin Jones and Draa added eight and six kills, respectively. Brady Greco, a Hiram College commit, had 28 assists, four digs and one block.
It was the final match for seven Saegertown seniors; Mike DeJohn, Sam Hetrick, Evan Johnson, Ezra McClymonds, Draa, Greco and Zook.
“I think the biggest thing with the group of seniors we have now, is they are just fantastic people. They did have a lot of success on the volleyball court, but those guys will have success in life because they’re positive, they have a great attitude and they work well together,” Johnson said. “I can’t say enough about them as people. It is tough because they were very easy to coach and showed up ready to work all the time.”
Cochranton’s Homa led the match with 20 kills. Miller had 16 and Custead tallied 45 assists and five aces.
The Cardinals will play Mercyhurst Prep for a District 10 title on Wednesday. It is the team’s third straight appearance in the D-10 title match.
“They’re definitely excited,” Cierniakoski said. “A bunch of those guys have been there a few times with some new guys filling in and doing their job. We’re looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.