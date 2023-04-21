COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys volleyball team beat Conneaut 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10) in a region match on Thursday at The Bird Cage.
The Cardinals were paced by senior setter Andrew Custead with 33 assists. Dawson Carroll added 10 digs.
On offense, Landon Homa and Chase Miller each had 10 kills. Noah Cummings added seven.
Cochranton is 4-0 in the region and 6-3 overall. The Cardinals will play at Farrell on Tuesday.
Conneaut’s Brevin Klink had 12 assists. Spencer Foister paced the offense with five kills. Nolan Rados and Tristan Shelatz added four and three, respectively. Rados also tallied four digs and three blocks.
Conneaut is 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the region. The Eagles will play at McDowell for another region match on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.