COCHRANTON — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Rocky Grove 58-38 in a non-region matchup at The Bird Cage on Friday.
The teams were tied at 10 after the first quarter, but the Orioles outscored Cochranton 18-7 and 17-8 in the second and third quarters, respectively. The Cards matched Rocky Grove in the fourth with a 13-point output.
Freshman Walker Carroll paced the Cardinals with 13 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Senior Chase Miller scored 11 points and Dominic Matt added seven.
The matchup could prove pivotal come playoff time. Each team is in Class 1A and are fighting for a spot in the four-team tournament.
Cochranton is 8-10 overall while Rocky Grove is 10-9 overall. The Cardinals are 5-3 in a Class 2A-heavy region.
Cochranton will play at Union City on Tuesday in a region tilt.
Rocky Grove (58)
Whitman 3 6-8 12, Wolfang 4 0-0 10, Carter 3 2-3 8, Zinz 1 6-6 8, Ritchey 3 1-1 8, Anderson 2 1-3 7, Baker 1 1-2 3, Bell 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 17-23 68.
Cochranton (38)
W. Carroll 4 2-4 13, C. Miller 5 0-1 11, Matt 3 0-0 7, B. Rynd 2 0-2 4, J. Rynd 0 2-2 2, D. Carroll 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 5-11 38.
Rocky Grove;10;18;17;13;—;68
Cochranton;10;7;8;13;—;38
3-point goals: Rocky Grove — Anderson 2, Wolfgang 2, Ritchey; Cochranton — Gill.
Records: Rocky Grove 9-9, 1-3 Region 2; Cochranton 8-10, 5-3 Region 3.
