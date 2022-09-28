COCHRANTON — There was a lot of hype before Tuesday’s volleyball match between Cochranton and Maplewood at The Bird Cage.
Both teams were 7-0 with a returning region player of the year spearheading the attack, a state championship winning head coach and ranked top six in the state. It was also the 14th annual Dig for a Cure, an annual fundraiser match between the two teams with 100 percent of the profits benefiting the Yolanda Barco Oncology Institute.
The Cardinals rose to the occasion and swept the Tigers 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) in front of a loud home crowd.
Defense set the tone early for Cochranton. Senior Devyn Sokol had two blocks and a kill to help her team gain a 5-1 lead.
“Coming right out of the gate and getting blocks definitely helped,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “We played some nice defense in the back. We could have gotten a little better defense from a few people back there, but it’s definitely a whole group effort.”
With an early lead, Cochranton stayed on the attack. The Cards offense made it difficult for Maplewood to pass and settle into its offense. When the Tigers did manage a good attack, the Cardinals challenged at the net and handled the ball in the back.
“When we’re not in sync it’s harder to go back and serve the ball well. We played like that in the first set then our backs are to the wall and I think we let up a bit at the service line,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “Then we created a lot of errors and we didn’t serve tough.”
Cochranton rolled to a 20-11 lead. A Sokol block was the set-winning point for the Red Birds.
“They did well. They’re very good, there is no doubt,” Bancroft said. “We were off and they were on and it got ugly.”
Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas opened the second set with a kill, but it would be the Tigers’ only lead of the set. Cochranton ran out to a 14-6 lead. It seemed its offense could do no wrong. Led by Sokol and Brooklyn Needler, they kept the Tigers defense guessing all match.
“We knew she (Sokol) would get her kills, we just needed to contain the other players and maybe get some touches on Dev but we weren’t even getting touches on her ball,” Bancroft said. “Then when she tipped a ball we couldn’t dig a ball. We were on our heels the whole night defensively and never seemed to be in the right position.”
Cochranton won the second set 25-15. The third set was more of the same. Maplewood kept it close and trailed 11-10 before the Cardinals finished on a 14-5 run to close the match.
“I was very pleased with how we performed tonight. I was telling them the team that makes less errors will probably come out on top and tonight was kind of that way,” Malliard said. “They made more errors than they normally make and we were able to take advantage of that.”
Sokol led the attack with 13 kills and added three blocks. Needler had 11 kills while setter Dana Jackson tallied five kills, seven digs and 30 assists. Libero Taytum Jackson added five kills and 11 digs.
“It’s important they can’t just key on Devyn. It’s important for other people to step up and play the game and get it done,” Malliard said. “I felt like we passed really well and they had more serving errors than normal. We had our share too, we can’t have that many either.”
Cochranton moved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in Region 2 action. The Cardinals will host Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
For Maplewood, Thomas and Elizabeth Hunter each had six kills. McKenna Crawford paced the defense with 13 digs and Thomas added 12. Bailey Varndell tallied 15 assists, eight digs and four kills. The Tigers fell to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the region. Maplewood plays at Eisenhower on Thursday.
“We need to go back in the gym and put this one behind us. This wasn’t a do or die. We’ll see them again at home and it’ll mean a lot,” Bancroft said. “We need to get back in the gym, work hard and we can’t dwell on this one. It’s over, it’s a volleyball match. We didn’t play well, they played great and we move forward. Hopefully we’re ready next time around.”
As far as Dig for a Cure, about $3,800 was raised. Malliard is thankful for support from both communities for their contributions.
“We will continue to fight against and support everyone afflicted with this terrible disease. Thanks again to everyone that helped make this evening a success,” Malliard said. “I try to get the girls involved in community things because its important to me. I want them to leave this program doing those kinds of things. They may never play volleyball again, but I want them to participate in the community and give back.
“Times are tough for many people and for everyone to be that generous makes me believe there is still good in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.