CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cochranton volleyball team started slow in Tuesday’s season opener against Cambridge Springs but rallied to sweep the Blue Devils 3-0 (25-20, 25-9, 25-12) and start its District 10 title defense with a win.
The Blue Devils had the hot hand in the first set at the Devils Den.
“I felt they played well the first game,” Cambridge Springs head coach John Turner said. “They played together and moved their serves around a little bit in that first game, which helped.”
With a 5-2 lead, Cambridge stayed ahead of the Cards until late in the set. Cochranton finally took the lead 18-17 and did not look back. The Red Birds went on a 7-3 run, capped off with a Brooklyn Needler kill to clinch the set.
“We knew they were coming off the weekend having already played because they played in Butler over the weekend, so they were ready to go. We had to play a bit of catch up,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “They battled with them to come back and get the first set. Eventually they got their game going. We need to pass and serve better, though. We had way too many serving errors. It was a good start — can’t complain.”
The second and third sets were all Cochranton.
The Cardinals opened the second set on a 10-2 run and stayed aggressive en-route to a 25-9 win. The third set was more of the same. Cochranton’s offense proved too much for the Blue Devils and finished on a 15-6 run to close the match and complete the sweep.
“I was happy with the first one, I wasn’t disappointed,” Turner said. “They hung right in there and never gave up and pushed till the end. Then things went south and they went south hard.”
After the first set, Turner said his team stopped playing together.
“In the last two gams it was a little bit of everything. What got us close in the first game — coming together — is what lost us the next two games, them not coming together as a team,” Turner said. “It takes a team to win and it takes a team to lose.
“Take nothing away from Cochranton, they played good ball. They put the pressure on us when they had to and came away with a win.”
Cochranton’s offense spread the love around with four players recording four or more kills. Needler led the team with 12 while returning co-region player of the year Devyn Sokol had seven. Eve Pfeiffer and Dani Hoffman had five and four kills, respectively.
“It’s great for the offense as long as we can pass. That’s what I told them, as long as we can pass the ball we can take care of it at the net. They know and we’ve been talking about that,” Malliard said. “We can be a great passing team, a great defensive team and a great serving team. We have some good servers, but we can’t make those errors that negate the good serves.”
Orchestrating the offense was Dana Jackson, who finished with 25 assists. Taytum Jackson paced the defense with 10 digs.
Cochranton is 1-0 and will play at Erie First Christian on Thursday.
For Cambridge Springs, Kylee Miller had eight assists, six digs and two kills. Audrey Bullock led with three kills.
“We’ll fix some things and we’ll be okay. We have the talent, we just have to come together as one. It may take a bit to get there,” Turner said. “We play everybody twice. It could be a different ball game the second time. They’ll get better, but so will we. It’s on who gets better-better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.