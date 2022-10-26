The Cochranton Cardinals took care of business Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills against Jamestown.
The Cardinals swept Jamestown 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-12) in the quarterfinal-round match.
Cochranton, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, made short work of the Muskies.
From the opening serve Cochranton was in control. The Red Birds led 7-0 before Jamestown scored a point. Jamestown strung some points together late in the set but the Cards’ lead was insurmountable as senior Devyn Sokol tomahawked the set winning kill into the gym floor.
The Muskies played hard in the second set and led 6-5 early before Cochranton settled into the flow of the set. The Cards ended on a 20-4 run to go up 2-0 in the match.
“I feel like we played well and did what we were supposed to do,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “Collectively we were good.”
Cochranton won the third set at the service line. Dana Jackson and Sokol sent off ace after ace and kept Jamestown on its heels. The Cards’ momentum slowed at the end of the set but Jamestown didn’t have enough in the tank to mount a rally.
Jackson ended with eight aces and 25 assists while Sokol had eight kills and five aces.
“I was happy with the serving, it was good,” Malliard said. “As we progress, though, a lot of teams will be passing those serves — but the serving was good.”
Taytum Jackson paced the defense with 10 digs and added three aces. Danielle Hoffman tallied six kills. Eve Pfeiffer and Brooklyn Needler each added five kills.
With the win, Cochranton is 15-2 on the season and will advance to the District 10 Class 1A semifinal round. The Cardinals will play West Middlesex (16-4) next Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. Last season Cochranton beat West Middlesex 3-1 in the District 10 championship match.
“We’re moving on, one match at a time,” Malliard said.
