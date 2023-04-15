COCHRANTON — It was a back and forth affair at Cochranton on Friday.
The Cochranton Cardinals and Cambridge Springs Blue Devils traded the lead five times in an 8-6 Cochranton Region 3 win.
It was a big win for the Cards after Wednesday's emotional seventh-inning let down.
"They came back from Wednesday. Pitching did well. Both guys who threw filled up the strike zone for the most part, which is what we asked of them," Cochranton head coach Scott Barzak said. "Except for a couple errors we played pretty good defense too. It worked out well."
Cochranton scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Walker Carroll was hit by a pitch and Ben Field brought him home on a single, which tied the game at 6. A wild pitch allowed Blake Foulk to score from third base and gave the Cardinals the lead.
Field also scored on an error in a bang-bang play at home plate. The end result was an 8-6 Cochranton lead and an injury to pitcher Quinn Simmerman. Owen Riley stepped in on the bump and closed the game for the Blue Devils.
Cochranton held the lead over the remaining 2.5 innings and Cambridge never had a runner in scoring position.
The Blue Devils took the lead with a three-run fourth inning. Simmerman scored on a wild pitch before Bryce Kania scored off a Brett Kania RBI double.
Bradyn Field nailed an RBI single to score Brett and push the Blue Devils ahead 6-5.
"I think we hit the ball well. With the injuries I think that shook them up a bit and had an effect on some of our better hitters, just emotionally," Cambridge Springs head coach Andrew Brown said, "We kept getting up by two, down by two, up by two — it was a roller coaster."
In addition to Simmerman, Gunnar Gage came up limping on a play down the first baseline and didn't return to the game.
Both teams managed eight hits. Preston Gorton was 2-4 for Cambridge. Gage, Field, Kania and Tristan Mazzadra each had one double.
The Blue Devils fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the region. Cambridge has had a couple close loses this season and first-year head coach Brown knows the Devils are capable of playing better.
"They're fighting. It is my first year with them and I am still working on positions and cohesion with the team and seeing who can excel where, Brown said. "They're better than what we've been playing. I know that for sure. These close loses tell us that. I told them it's a long season. Once we hit our stride, it will be better."
Cambridge will host Eisenhower on Monday in another Region 3 matchup.
For Cochranton, Trent Hoban and Bryce McDonough had two hits. Carroll and Hoban each had one double. Carroll scored three runs and added an RBI.
"Hitting wise, we hit the ball decent. We can always improve on that, but we hit it better tonight," Barzak said. "We didn't make any unwarranted outs on the base paths so that was a good thing."
The Cardinals have also had a couple closes losses, but Barzak is happy with the steady improvement of his young team.
"They're not doing bad. We have a lot of room for improvement, but they're getting better. The goal is to always be playing your best baseball in May and not April," Barzak said. "We'll get there, hopefully."
Cochranton will host Maplewood on Wednesday in a region matchup.
Cambridge Springs (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) B. Kania 3-1-0-0, Gage 4-0-1-1, B. Kania 3-2-1-1, Field 4-0-2-1, Riley 4-1-0-0, P. Gorton 4-1-2-1, Mazzadra 4-0-1-0, J. Gorton 4-0-1-1, Simmerman 0-1-0-0, Webster 2-0-0-0. Totals 32-6-8-5.
Cochranton (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Long 0-0-0-0, Burnette 1-1-0-0, Carroll 1-3-1-0, Rynd 4-0-0-2, Hoban 3-1-2-0, McDonough 4-0-2-1, Foulk 2-1-2-0, Field 4-1-1-2, Heald 2-0-0-0, Albert 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-8-8-5.
Cambridge Springs 012 300 0 — 6 8 5
Cochranton 202 400 x — 8 8 3
BATTING
2B: CS — Gage, Mazzadra, Field, Kania; CH — Carroll, Hoban.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Kania LP 2.1-5-4-1-0-4, Simmerman 0.2-2-3-2-1-0, Riley 2.1-1-0-0-3-1; CH — Rynd WP 3.2-6-6-4-2-4, Albert 3.1-2-0-0-4-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 2-4, Cochranton 3-5.
