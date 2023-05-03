SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown opened Tuesday’s match against Cochranton aggressively and with a lot of passion, but the Cardinals prevailed down the stretch in a 3-1 win (20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-14) in a region match at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
Each team traded points, but after a tie at 10, the Panthers exploded. Led by big kills and blocks from senior Quincy Zook, Saegertown went on a run.
When Cochranton did side out and mount an attack, the Panthers were more than active above the net. It resulted in a 25-20 win and a lead against the No. 6 ranked team in the state, according to the latest Class 2A poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
“I think Saegertown played really well in that first set. They were big at the net and got a bunch of blocks. They were aggressive and were making good plays,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “I don’t know if we got caught off guard, but I think Saegertown put together a nice set there.”
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the emotional high did not last. Cochranton’s offense began to work around Saegertown’s defensive front and find holes in the backcourt.
“In the first set we served well and put a lot of pressure on them. We made very few hitting errors and even less blocking errors,” Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson said. “We were able to play defense around that and it was good.”
Cochranton senior Landon Homa began to heat up in the second set and helped propel the Cardinals to a 25-16 set win.
“We did talk to our hitters about their defense. We told them to be smart up there,” Cierniakoski said. “I think a couple of our guys settled in and that helped — once they got settled into the match.”
In the third set, it seemed like the Panthers were climbing back into it. A series of blocks put them up 14-9, but the Cards responded with an 8-0 run and closed the set with a win to go up 2-1 in the match.
“I think we backed off in the second set at the service line and they started passing the ball a lot better. That was the difference,” Johnson said. “We also gave up an 8-0 run and a 12-1 run in the last two sets. You can’t be doing that at this point in the season.”
The Cardinals rolled in the final set to close the match and walk away 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the region.
Homa led the team with 21 kills. Fellow seniors Chase Miller and Andrew Custead added 13 kills and 47 assists, respectively. Freshman Brady Rynd and junior Noah Cummings finished with seven and 11 kills, respectively.
“A couple of those guys are veterans and know what it’s like to play in that atmosphere. It kind of felt like a playoff match with the crowd and the energy Saegertown brought,” Cierniakoski said. “I think all those seniors and Dawson, those guys that have been there, they did a good job. They’re comfortable in those situations and that is ultimately what led to us being able to execute.”
The Cardinals will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
Saegertown is 5-2 in region action and 6-4 overall. The Panthers were paced by Zook with 17 kills and six blocks. Collin Jones tallied 10 digs, eight kills and three blocks. Brady Greco dished 29 assists.
“I think we’re real close. We’ve played everybody tough. I’ve been doing this for a while and I don’t know that I’ve had a team lose as many two-point sets as we have. We didn’t lose a two-point set tonight, but we’ve lost a ton of them in tournament and match play,” Johnson said. “We need to keep building and get ready for the last week of the season.”
The Panthers host Meadville on Thursday.
