The District 10 Class 2A semifinal match between two top teams in Pennsylvania did not disappoint at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Cochranton outlasted Saegertown in three sets (25-23, 27-25, 33-31) on Tuesday. Each set was down to the wire and full of emotion from both teams.
The Panthers came out of the gates fired up and ready for action. Each time the Panthers registered a kill or a block, the team went bananas. The Cardinals matched their energy level and as the teams traded points the noise level in the House of Thrills was through the roof.
“It was sweet. It was a pretty awesome match to be a part of,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “They’re (the players) all close. Both teams battled and that’s District 10 playoff volleyball, that’s fun.”
In addition to dealing with huge kill attempts, each team dealt with a bit of trash talk that garnered a warning from the officials.
“I think the guys were prepared for that. Teams will do that time to time and sometimes we will too,” Cierniakoski said. “I thought it was cool to start out the match that way and it gets everyone fired up.”
Late in the first set the teams were tied at 23 before Cochranton took a lead and Chase Miller buried a big kill to take the first set.
The Cardinals kept momentum on their side and got out to a 17-13 lead in the second set, but the Panthers rebounded. A slam from Jaden Wilkins and back-to-back kills from Conrad Williams sparked a rally. Cierniakoski took a timeout up 23-21 to slow the Panthers’ momentum and again at 23-23.
Saegertown went up 24-23 but could not get the final point as the Cards rattled off a couple scores. Jaiben Walker met Wilkins at the net for a block and to give Cochranton a 2-0 lead in the match.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and when you lose the first two sets as close as we lost them, 90 percent of the time the team folds in the third set and you get blown out,” Johnson said. “We battled the whole time, we just couldn’t close anything out. A couple untimely mistakes at the end of sets was the difference.”
To say that the Panthers battled is an understatement.
Saegertown led for much of the third set as the Cardinals’ serving errors added up. The Panthers went on a 5-2 run late to lead 24-20. Then, it was the Cardinals turn to battle.
Kyle Hoffman had consecutive kills and a Landon Homa spike pushed it to 24-23. A hitting error evened the game at 24s, then the set went back and forth.
Each team had at least two chances to put the set on ice as the set see-sawed back in forth. Williams and Wilkins traded attacks for Saegertown while Hoffman and Homa both attacked the ball for Cochranton. A Saegertown net violation put the Cards ahead 32-31 and a Saegertown hitting error gave Cochranton the win in front of a raucous crowd.
“I think Saegertown didn’t want their season to end so they put everything out there and gave us everything they had,” Cierniakoski said. “To be able to withstand that, that’s the best they’ve played all season I think, to be able to survive that and move on to the next round is huge.”
“I’m proud of them because they didn’t quit. They were in a position where they could have quit, but they kept battling. I was most proud to see that,” Johnson said. “If you’re gonna go down, you go down like that. You don’t want to go down any other way.”
Wilkins led the Panthers’ offense with 12 kills and added six digs. Williams tallied 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Brady Greco dished 25 assists.
Saegertown’s season is over, though Johnson believes the team belongs with the best of them in the state.
“We’re just a few errors away and a few mistakes on defense away from being right there with Cochranton, Meadville and McDowell. I think most people around here would agree, if they watched any volleyball this year in other parts of the state, we’re a top five team in the state. I firmly believe that,” Johnson said. “We’re not gonna get out of Crawford County, but we’re a top five team in the state. I think coach Bancroft and coach Cierniakoski would agree with me.”
Cochranton was led on offense by Homa with 15 kills, Hoffman added ten. Andrew Custead had 15 digs while Greyson Jackson had 39 assists.
Cochranton will face Meadville on Thursday in the District 10 Championship.
