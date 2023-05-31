The Cochranton boys volleyball team meets Mercyhurst Prep tonight at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills with a District 10 Championship up for grabs.
The game is set for 6 p.m.
Cochranton is aiming to win the program’s seventh district title and first since 2017. This is the Cardinals third consecutive district championship appearance. The Cards lost to Meadville in 2021 and 2022.
The Cardinals and the Lakers played twice this season and both matches went to five sets. The Cards lost the first matchup, but won the second.
Merychurst Prep is bigger than Cochranton. The Lakers have two 6-foot 6-inch players in David Bahm and Mason Rupp. Setter Eli Olszowka is 6-foot 4-inches tall and also feature all-state outside hitter Octavian Sperry.
“They are a big team at the net. We’ve seen them several times this year in matches and tournaments, so our hitters know what to expect,” Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. “We need to serve tough and pass well.”
The Cardinals have a veteran-led lineup. Senior setter Andrew Custead, outside hitter Landon Homa, middle hitter Chase Miller and libero Dawson Carroll have played a lot of volleyball in high-intensity situations.
Both teams will advance to the state playoffs. The District 10 champion will play the second seed from District 7 and the D-10 runner-up will play the District 7 champion.
