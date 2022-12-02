Cochranton boys basketball head coach Phil Canfield hopes his team starts off on the right foot this season.
Last year’s Cardinals opened the season 4-10 before stringing together seven straight wins. The Cards made the playoffs at 13-11 and lost to Kennedy Catholic in the opening round.
“We had a lot of kids participate this summer and it has helped us hit the ground running this year at the start of the season,” Canfield said. “I feel like we are ahead of schedule compared to years past and I hope it shows early on. We have a tough non-region schedule that should prepare us for what we are going to see in the region.”
Cochranton is missing two starters from last year’s team due to graduation. Leading scorer Jaiben Walker (13.7 points per game) and Wyatt Barzak (9.9) both graduated. Walker missed most of the season due to injury.
Barzak, 6-feet 4-inches tall, played a big role defensively and impacted a lot of shots.
“Obviously losing Jaiben and Wyatt will not be easy. Wyatt did a lot on defense and rebounding for us last year. He blocked or changed a lot of shots for us too,” Canfield said. “Replacing Jaiben won’t be easy either. He was a player who could do everything out on the court and was the guy who could get us settled down and on the same page.”
Canfield does have two returning senior that were starters. Chase Miller and Landon Homa will need to score points at a high rate. Both averaged at least 9.5 points per game last year.
Fellow senior Dustin Miller will be asked to help lead the Cards. Dawson Carroll saw quality minutes last year and will need to step up and score more, Canfield said.
Canfield is also looking forward to seeing Jack Rynd play. The 6-feet 5-inch tall senior was on the team last year but only played in a scrimmage due to an injury.
“He is looking forward to getting out there and getting some game experience,” Canfield said. “He had a good summer and we are hoping that can translate into a solid season.”
Young players that could contribute are freshmen Walker Carroll and Brady Rynd.
Cochranton finished fourth in its region last year and is in the mix for a Region 2 title this season. Joining the Cardinals in the quest for a region title are Cambridge Springs, Maplewood, Saegertown, Union City, Youngsville and Rocky Grove.
“I think we have three very solid starters back and we can make up for the loss of Wyatt and Jaiben by committee,” Canfield said. “We basically played half the year without Jaiben so it gave people opportunities that they normally wouldn’t have had.”
Canfield expects competition in the region to be tough, despite many teams graduating significant talent.
“Yes, teams did lose a lot of talent, but I think that there are players from many of the teams who maybe didn’t get the recognition that they deserved because they didn’t score points for their teams last year,” Canfield said. “This year they will get that opportunity and it will be interesting to see which team can have those players step up the best or quickest and get out to a solid start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.