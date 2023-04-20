SAEGERTOWN — The Cochranton softball team beat Region 2 rival Saegertown 11-9 on Wednesday at Bertram Park.
The Cardinals led 11-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Panthers battled back.
After scoring on a walk and a ground out to cut the lead to 11-6, Natalie Halsey drilled a two-RBI triple to the right field.
Rylie Braymer followed with an RBI single to put the score at 11-9, but Saegertown hit a line drive into a double play to give the Cardinals the win.
Cochranton’s Chelsey Freyermuth hit a two-run home run in the game and Katelyn Miller had a double.
Cochranton is 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the region. The Cardinals will host Maplewood today.
Saegertown’s Mikaila Obenrader struck out 11 batters in six innings.
The Panthers are 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the region. Saegertown will play at Eisenhower today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.