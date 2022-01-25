COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls basketball team did enough to beat Region 2 foe Seneca 48-46 at The Bird Cage on Monday.
The teams were evenly matched throughout the game, but a 16-point third quarter by the Cards proved to be the difference in the game.
Cochranton’s Jaylin McGill and Abby Knapka each scored 13 points in the win. McGill added 10 rebounds in what was a double-double performance for the senior.
Chelsey Freyermuth cashed two 3-pointers and freshman Marly Rodax scored three field goals to help Cochranton edge out a win.
The win gives Cochranton an overall record of 7-7 and a region record of 3-3.
The Cardinals host Saegertown on Thursday for the second meeting of the teams this season. In the first meeting, Saegertown beat Cochranton 53-23.