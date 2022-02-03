COCHRANTON — A year ago, Cochranton senior Louden Gledhill decided to take a year off from the wrestling mat. Well, the Cardinal has returned in style.
Coming off a huge individual title at 189 pounds at the Fred Bell Open, Gledhill continued his ‘I’m Back’ tour by moving up to 215 pounds and picking up a key pin to help the Cardinals notch a 45-20 win over Commodore Perry and capture the program's first ever victory in the District 10 Class AA Duals Tournament on Wednesday.
“We had been talking about tonight,” said Svirbly. “We felt if everyone showed up we had a great chance to come away with the win. And Commodore Perry came to wrestle. But we won the coin toss and were able to get the match-ups we wanted and that was key for us.”
Gledhill didn’t have a lot of time to think about it.
Svirbly went over the possible matchups the night before and came up with several gameplans he thought would lead his team to victory. Most of them involved wrestlers moving up to get the best possible pairings. Gledhill discovered his bump about as late as he possibly could.
“Coach told me during the weigh-in,” said Gledhill. “He said we will probably bump around just to get the better match-ups and wrestle Fort LeBoeuf on Saturday.
“We want to go into that one with the attitude, we are going to beat them. And if not, we are going to make sure they know we were there to wrestle.”
Despite the short notice – and a nearly 30-pound weight disadvantage – Gledhill was more than ready for the challenge.
Commodore Perry junior Hunter Yeager came out aggressive and scored the first points with a takedown about one minute into the first period. Gledhill drew on what he learned as a freshman and sophomore, as well as his previous matches this season, and stayed calm. Seconds after the takedown, the Cardinal reversed control to tie the score, turned his advantage into a headlock and then squeezed his way to the pin in 1:23 to give his team a hefty 21-9 lead through six weight classes.
“It was definitely big,” said Gledhill. “It really helped the team a lot. I knew I had to step it up and really try to boost us to the win.”
Gledhill also drew confidence from the performances of his teammates.
Stephen Martinec bumped up a spot and picked up a 38 second pin at 145 pounds to open the dual. Willis Morrell, also up a weight, then picked up a solid 7-1 decision over Trevan Schaffer. And Stetson Boozer added a pin at 160 as the home squad jumped out to a 15-0 lead.
“Stetson is the reason we took the even weights,” said Svirbly. “We wanted to make sure we had control of that match-up with Stetson. We felt that was the best scenario for us to win.”
There were other huge performances after Gledhill as well.
Usual 215-pounder Ramy Sample wrestled a masterful match while giving up 20-plus pounds and nearly pulled off the win over a very good sophomore in Garrett Guthrie before dropping a 3-1 decision in sudden victory. Kyle Lantz then picked up a 35-second pin at 106 pounds. And after Commodore Perry cut its deficit to 27-20, the team sealed the win as Blake Foulk (132) added a pin in 1:31 and the Panthers opted to forfeit at 126 and 138.
“It would have been awesome if Ramy could have pulled that out,” said Gledhill. "But he wrestled a great match and I think helped set the tone for the lightweights that followed."
Next up for the Cardinals is a chance to add to the firsts that also include this year’s Tool City team championship.
Of course, the next first will be even harder than the previous versions – reaching the D-10 Team Duals semifinals. And making it even tougher is the team standing in the way – No. 1 seed Fort LeBoeuf. Of course, Svirbly is already formulating a plan to lead his team to that upset.
“We have our match-ups in mind,” said Svirbly. “I think we can match up with them. But the coin flip is going to be huge again. We have to get the match-ups we want and then, we have to wrestle.”
COCHRANTON 45, COMMODORE PERRY 20
106: Kyle Lantz (Coch) pinned Cole Geibel, :35;
113: Leyton Zacherl (CP) dec. Daylend Schlosser, 6-1;
120: Hunter Geibel (CP) tech. fall Kayson Smith, 15-0 (6:00).;
126: Ben Field (Coch) won by forfeit;
132: Blake Foulk (Coch) pinned Gage Gilmore, 1:31;
138: Jacob Cape (Coch) won by forfeit;
145: Stephen Martinec (Coch) pinned Kolten Heeter, :38;
152: Willis Morrell (Coch) dec. Trevan Schaffer, 7-1;
160: Stetson Boozer (Coch) pinned Mitchell Tingley, 1:27;
172: Clayton Smith (CP) won by forfeit;
189: Aiden Osborne (CP) dec. Noah McMaster, 5-1;
215: Louden Gledhill (Coch) pinned Hunter Yeager, 1:23;
285: Garret Gathrie (CP) dec. Ramy Sample, 3-1 (SV).
Note: Dual started at 145 pounds.
Records: Commodore Perry 8-3; Cochranton 7-2.