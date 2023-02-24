OIL CITY — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Rocky Grove 48-51 in overtime on Friday at Oil City High School.
The overtime heartbreaker was the Cardinals final game of the season, as it was the Class 1A quarterfinal game. Cochranton was the No. 5 seed and faced the No. 4 seed.
The Cards started hot and led 11-3 after the first quarter. Then, Rocky Grove chipped away at the deficit and led 33-31 after three quarters.
Rocky Grove's D'Andre Whitman led all scorers with 19 points.
Cochranton freshman Walker Carroll led the Cardinals with 14 points, 12 of which were from beyond the arc. Chase Miller and Landon Homa added 13 and 11, respectively.
It was the senior's — Dustin Miller, Matt Dominic, Jack Rynd, C. Miller and Homa — final game.
Cochranton (48)
W. Carroll 5 0-0 14, C. Miller 6 1-3 13, Homa 4 3-4 11, B. Rynd 2 1-4 5, D. Carroll 1 0-3 3, J. Rynd 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 5-16 48.
Rocky Grove (51)
Whitman 5 8-12 19, Ritchey 5 1-2 14, Anderson 2 2-4 7, Wolfgang 3 0-0 7, Baker 2 0-0 4.
Totals 17 11-20 51.
Cochranton;11;9;11;11;6;—;48
Rocky Grove;3;12;18;9;9;—;51
3-point goals: Cochranton — W. Carroll 4, D. Carroll; Rocky Grove — Ritchey 3, Wolfgang, Whitman, Anderson, .
