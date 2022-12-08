COCHRANTON — The Cochranton Cardinals opened Wednesday's game against West Middlesex on a 7-0 run and seemed to be rolling on all cylinders.
Once some players got into foul trouble, the Cards couldn't buy a basket and the Big Reds got into a rhythm — things got out of hand for the Cochranton. West Middlesex used a monster second quarter to beat Cochranton 66-51 at The Bird Cage in the Cardinals' home opener.
Cochranton earned an early lead thanks to points in transition. Once West Middlesex settled into the game, things changed.
"They made us run our offense and we were too soft. Around here we know the whole thing is Mercer County kids are tougher than we are and that showed again tonight," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "That's a little embarrassing, I'm sick and tired of that. I need to get our boys tougher."
Early in the game Cochranton center Jack Rynd earned his second foul and had to go to the bench. With that shift, it allowed 6-feet 6-inch tall Richie Preston to score in bunches. The Cardinals' defensive shift also allowed Giovanni Rococi and Luke Mild to get easier looks at the basket.
In the second quarter, West Middlesex outscored the Cards 28-10. Late in the quarter, Preston scored his 1,000th career point and helped his team gain a lead 40-21 at halftime.
"Once Jack got in trouble, then Chase (Miller) had to go on him (Preston). When Chase comes off of Gio then Gio gets to the basket and then Mild gets to the basket and it completely snowballed," Canfield said. "We just need to do a better job of not fouling and being in better position."
Out of the break West Middlesex held onto the momentum. Cochranton made several unforced turnovers, couldn't make shots and couldn't get any calls in its favor.
"I can't get them out of a rut. They need to get out themselves one play at a time," Canfield said. "It would help if a guy would step over on a drive and try to take a charge. We did it four times in the second half so I asked the guys how come you can't do it in the first half? It comes down to being locked in and doing what you're supposed to do and being tough mentally and physically."
Cochranton slowly started to shift momentum and climb back into contention. The Cards outscored West Middlesex 17-11 in the third quarter.
In the fourth, Canfield's full-court press was effective and forced the Big Reds to turn the ball over, but it was too little too late for the Cardinals.
"They battled. They played hard and have heart. They just need to execute better," Canfield said. "We couldn't make a shot all night. I don't think that will happen every night, but when you can't make shots you need to play better defense and we didn't tonight."
Preston finished with 24 for West Middlesex. Rococi and Mild added 21 and 13, respectively.
Miller led Cochranton with 16 points and Landon Homa added 12. Freshman Walker Carroll hit two 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
With the loss, Cochranton is 0-2 overall and will host Slippery Rock Friday in a non-region contest.
West Middlesex (66)
Preston 10 4-5 24, Rococi 8 4-6 21, Mild 5 3-8 13, Bender 0 3-6 3, Partridge 1 0-1 3, Stover 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 14-26 64.
Cochranton (51)
C. Miller 5 6-9 16, Homa 4 3-5 12, W. Carroll 3 1-2 9, D. Carroll 2 2-2 6, Dominic 2 0-0 4, J. Rynd 1 0-0 2, B. Rynd 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 14-20 51.
West Middlesex;12;28;11;15;—;66
Cochranton;11;10;17;13;—;40
3-point goals: West Middlesex — Rococi, Partridge; Cochranton — W. Carroll 2, Homa.
Records: West Middlesex 2-1, 0-0 Region 1; Cochranton 0-2, 0-0 Region 3.
