The Cochranton Cardinals overcame a slow start to beat West Middlesex in four sets 16-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 and win the Class 1A District 10 championship.
West Middlesex had the Cards out of sorts to start the match at Meadville Area Senior High School on Saturday.
The Big Reds' offense overwhelmed Cochranton in the first set. Kennedy Beatty and Emily Anthony took turns finding soft spots in the defense and took the first.
Cochranton answered the call and won the second set 25-19, but still didn't seem to be clicking like they have all season long.
West Middlesex took advantage and led 12-6 in the third set before the Cardinals started to heat up.
"They started to play a bit better and capitalized on some errors, though they didn't make many errors over there today," Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. "Anytime you can shift momentum is big."
The Cards cut back on errors and were siding out nearly every Big Reds attack. Cochranton chipped away at the lead and overtook West Middlesex 19-18 on a Brooklyn Needler kill. Needler would provide the set winning kill as well that gave Cochranton a 2-1 lead in the match.
The crowd at the House of Thrills was loud and helped the Cardinals down the stretch.
"I think they feed off the energy and support from the crowd," Malliard said. "Today was the most enthusiastic they've been on the court all season."
The teams traded points in the fourth set until Cochranton pulled ahead late. Junior setter Dana Jackson found Devyn Sokol and Needler for kill after kill until the red birds put the game away.
"It feels really good and rewarding to win the title," Jackson said. "I think we were a little nervous, but also excited coming into the match. We're going to take the state playoffs game by game and just do our best."
Jackson had 33 assists. Sokol led the match with 15 kills and Needler had nine. Taytum Jackson led in digs with 21.
"It feels amazing. All of our hard work and talent went into this," Sokol said. "I was nervous because I knew they had two big hitters but once we got into it I realized that we can do it. This is easy."
The big hitters Sokol is referring to are Beatty and Anthony. Beatty led the team with ten kills while Anthony had eight kills and ten digs.
West Middlesex ended the year 19-5.
"Cochranton is a very disciplined team and they kept the ball in play. We haven't played a team like that all season. I think we got nervous and made some errors but they played lights out as far I'm concerned," West Middlesex head coach Carole O'Dell said. "In comparison to the regular season they elevated their play and that's all I can ask for. I told them after the game to keep battling no matter what life gives you."
For Cochranton, the district title is the program's third in the past four years and tenth overall. The team will host Homer Center, the District 6 runner-up, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Prior to the season some may have written off Cochranton. The team lost senior all-region middle hitter Megan Heim to a knee injury and graduated Lexie Moore.
"Losing Megan was huge and changed the picture for what I planed to do with the lineup, but we had other people step in. Some people did other jobs and we had some freshmen step up as of late," Malliard said. "We will keep trying to tweak things here and there and get better and better as the season goes on because your competition forces you to be better."