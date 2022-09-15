COCHRANTON — Cochranton started slow but controlled the final three sets in a 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12) non-region win against North East at The Bird Cage Wednesday night.
The Grape Pickers opened the match with a 6-1 lead and paid the loud Cochranton crowd no mind. The Cards picked up the intensity and trailed 10-9.
“It was our first big match at home with a crowd. It was nice that the guys were here, I appreciate them being here a ton,” Cochranton head coach Marci Malliard said. “I don’t know if the white noise got in their head or what. Everyone is trying too hard sometimes.”
The Pickers went on a tear and led 19-12 late in the first.
North East’s Cadence Jones and Kayla Forsyth, both measuring at 6 feet, gave Cochranton fits early on. Forsythe hammered a set-winning kill to give her team a 1-0 advantage.
“We swung against big blocks over the weekend so that block shouldn’t have been an issue. I felt like we played well over the weekend at the Shaler Tournament. I told them tonight would be like Shaler,” Malliard said. “At the beginning, I wasn’t so sure how it would go. We weren’t passing as well as I’d like to be passing.”
In the second set, the Cardinals woke up. The Red Birds led 6-2 before the Pickers evened the match at 9. Each team traded points before Cochranton’s offense turned it up a notch.
Brooklyn Needler had a huge block on Jones before converting on a spike to give her team a two-point lead, 21-19. She nailed an ace before three North East errors gave Cochranton the set win.
The third set played out similar to the second. Tied at 18-18, Cochranton ended on a 7-1 run to close it out and go up 2-1. Danielle Hoffman finished the set with one of her eight kills in the match.
In the fourth and final set, the Cardinals dominated from start to finish and won 25-12.
“It was a whole group effort. There were finally other people swinging tonight besides Devyn (Sokol) and that’s what we need,” Malliard said. “We need other people to be able to kill the ball. As long as we can pass, Dana (Jackson) can move the ball around and we can make all that work.”
Sokol — the returning co-region player of he year — led the Cardinals with 18 kills, five digs and four aces. Needler added 15 kills.
Defensively, Taytum Jackson tallied 15 digs. Dana Jackson dished 39 assists and had nine digs.
With the win, Cochranton’s undefeated campaign is alive at 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1. The Cards return to region play today at Eisenhower.
For North East, Jones finished with 20 kills and Forsythe with 15.
