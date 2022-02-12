COCHRANTON — Sitting at 6-4 in Region 2 with only four games left in the regular, the Cochranton Cardinals needed a win against a team that blew them out by 16 last month.
The Red Birds answered the call. Cochranton beat Eisenhower 48-29 at the Bird Cage on Friday.
Did the loss to the Knights earlier in the season help motivate the Cards?
"Probably a little. We always phrase it as we didn't play to our best ability. They did some things to force us to turn the ball over and since then we've been working on that," Cochranton head coach Phil Canfield said. "Overall, the guys did a good job of handling pressure."
The Cardinals performed much better in Friday's matchup.
Cochranton outscored Eisenhower 15-7 in the second quarter to hold a 27-18 lead at the midway point. That's when the Cardinal defense turned it up a notch.
Eisenhower only managed two points in the third quarter. The Cards were aggressive and forced 21 total turnovers in the game, many of which came in the third.
"We knew we really needed to get this one tonight. They came locked in and followed the scouting report well. The third quarter was phenomenal. We came out and ran 50 seconds of offense and got an and-one to start the third quarter," Canfield said. "Anytime you can do that with the lead it kind of takes a bit out of a team. From there we just built and built and built. I'm very happy with our defense tonight."
Leading the way on defense was Chase Miller with five steals and two blocks. Jaiben Walker added three steals, Landon Homa had two steals and Wyatt Barzak recorded three blocks.
Miller also led the way on offense with 17 points. Homa added 12 and Walker 11, respectively. Barzak recorded nine rebounds and three assists.
The win puts Cochranton at 7-4 in region play and 9-10 overall. The win is also the team's fifth in a row. They haven't lost since a 62-52 loss to Saegertown on Jan. 25.
"We lost to Saegertown and had to make a change and realized we just weren't playing good defense. I challenged them and they really bought in to it," Canfield said. "We've gone on a nice little run over the past few games and it's because of that."
The Cardinals' defense has only allowed more than 50 points once since the loss the Saegertown. They've also allowed less than 40 points three times.
"We're much more together now and much more bought in," Canfield said. "I think the challenge of knowing we have to get all these games in the backside of the season has really galvanized us a little bit and it showed tonight, especially on defense."
Cochranton has another big region game on Tuesday against Union City at the Bird Cage. The Bears are currently 8-4 and sit ahead of Cochranton in the region standings.
Eisenhower (29)
Darling 4 1-1 11, Lookenhouse 4 0-0 10, Venman 3 0-0 6, Hunt 0 2-2 2.
Totals 11 3-3 29.
Cochranton (48)
Miller 8 1-1 17, Homa 4 1-2 12, Walker 3 5-6 11, Carroll 2 1-2 6, Domhoff 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 8-11 48.
Eisenhower;11;7;2;9;—;29
Cochranton;12;15;11;10;—;48
3-point goals: Eisenhower — Darling 2, Lookenhouse 2; Cochranton — Homa 3, Carroll.
Records: Eisenhower 10-9, 7-4 Region 2; Cochranton 9-10, 7-4 Region 2.